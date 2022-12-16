He always struck me as a 20th century older man’s model of a younger man. Not surprising, really. He came by it naturally.

As a child, Bill Graves was surrounded by wisdom and sagacity, borne from experience. The Graves’ lost the family farm in the Great Depression, his father answered his country’s call to war, learned logistics, came home, and with his brothers, started what would become Graves Truck Line, one of the most successful carriers in the middle of the country.

