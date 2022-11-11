Early in my career, I got used to power. People would return my calls promptly and gave me what I wanted. As a TV news reporter covering politics in the ‘90s, I wanted them to drop everything, rearrange their day, invite me into their home or office, let me stick a camera and microphone in their face, and allow them to pontificate about whatever I deemed was newsworthy enough to prompt my call.

Not next week, not tomorrow. Today. At 10 a.m. Then at 2 p.m., I’d do it all over again with someone representing a differing or opposing view. Then back to the TV station, write, voice and edit the package to air on the 6 o’clock news.

