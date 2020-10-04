Kansas State University is ranked second in the nation, when it comes to free speech, second only to the University of Chicago.
At first glance, and that is how most people will view this, it leaves a good impression.
K-State. Free speech. Second in the nation. Got it. That’s pretty cool. I’m late for my next Zoom.
Since you’re already three grafs into this column, I’ll assume you want more than a glancing perception, so I’ll keep writing.
A new study points out that K-State is one of only a half-dozen universities where conservatism is the plurality viewpoint among students on campus with 43 percent of students identifying as conservative and 32 percent identifying as liberal. Conversely, while K-State is second overall and has a high ranking among conservatives it ranks only 35th among liberals.
You can take issue with asking students to self-identify with ideological labels that some would argue exacerbate a bigger problem of polarization. On the other hand, in a study like this, how else will you distinguish the essence of an individual’s political thinking?
K-State students expressed more tolerance for controversial speech than at many other schools, according to the study.
As an example, 13 percent said it is “always” or “sometimes” acceptable to shout down a speaker, less than half the national average on the survey.
Genetic politeness? Kansas nice?
I often tell friends that Manhattan is becoming more like Lawrence with each passing year.
The foundation for that observation is based solely on what I see. Fewer stock trailers during move-in week. Fewer square-toed cowboy boots, pearl snap shirts and ballcaps in Aggieville, more man buns, gauged ears and tatts.
More people who aren’t white.
In other words, Manhattan is rapidly becoming a reflection of 21st century America. If your whole life has been spent with people who look like you, and many Kansans have, change may be hard. It’s not made easier by a president who wants to pull the plug on diversity awareness, promote something he calls “patriotic education,” and perhaps most troubling, seems reluctant to denounce white supremacy.
Early in pandemic contingency planning, I remember some quotes from K-State’s marketing honcho about the importance of preserving the school’s “brand,” as they design a pandemic-infested iteration of higher education.
Will this study ranking K-State second in the nation in free speech factor into those conversations? To whom may such a brand appeal?
The kind of parents and students who think consciously about the notion of free speech as a selling point for deciding where to go to college. That seems like a pretty target-rich environment these days.
I think it will say something about us, as an American society, if free speech on campus becomes a selling point. Up until very recently, it was just assumed.
The study calls it the largest survey of college students about free speech on their campuses ever conducted. That seems like pretty good data right there. Would we have needed to measure free speech on campus a generation ago? Ten years ago?
Is there an agenda behind the study? Probably.
Three outfits sponsored this study. College Pulse, a survey research and analytics company, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Education, whose mission is to “defend and sustain the individual rights of students and faculty members at America’s colleges and universities,” and RealClear Education, an aggregator of online information related to higher ed.
It’s funded by the Charles Koch Institute. Many will now knee-jerk to perceptions, but maybe some benefit of the doubt can apply here. Suspend your preconceived notions about Koch long enough to recognize that at his core, he’s a libertarian who believes in the doctrine of free will, which should transcend labels and ideology.
A lot of talented and dedicated people at K-State have worked very hard in recent years to provide an equitable environment on campus. You can make a case this study reflects that.
We live in a world where free speech is no longer taken for granted.
As our country, state and community evolve to become a more direct reflection of who we are, I, for one, am proud that the university in our community has been recognized as a leader in something as essential to the survival of American democracy.
If people are only going to have a glancing thought about us, that’s the one I hope they have.
Mike Matson’s column appears every other Sunday in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com