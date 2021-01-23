When the Marine Band launched into the familiar patriotic music and the colors were presented at the Inauguration, I was reeled back a few decades.
To a blonde brick building that was once a full-service “filling station” at the corner of 29th and Meridian in northwest Wichita. When it was built, uniformed gas jockeys inspected automotive fluid levels and cleaned windshields with an animal leather chamois wrung through a hand-cranked double roller. By the time I got there, the one-time service station was home to Troop 420 of the Quivira Council of the Boy Scouts of America and 11-and 12-year-old uniformed boys were similarly checked and fueled.
I was to quickly learn the Boy Scouts were big on ceremony. Because I played the trumpet, I was recruited for official troop bugler. The duty came with a shiny new silver bugle and a handsome patch to distinguish me from the non-bugling Scouts, sewn on the left sleeve of my uniform (just in case the silver horn at my lips proved insufficient distinction).
I would stand to one side and play To the Colors as three Scouts solemnly marched in three flags – Old Glory, a Kansas flag and our troop flag, the latter two dipped below the former. A right-handed three-fingered salute during the presentation and our accompanying pledge of allegiance to the republic for which it stood. The three right hand fingers would point to the heavens as we transitioned from salute to swearing an oath.
On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.
In a neighborhood called Pleasant Valley, our Boy Scout troop was sponsored by the Pleasant Valley Lions Club, which met Monday nights in the cafeteria of Pleasant Valley Junior High for chicken-fried steak and doing good for the community.
A few times each year our Troop color guard was called upon to present the colors at the Lions Club meetings. Beyond Pleasant Valley raged civic unrest fueled by a counterculture, social injustice, an unpopular war and the growing pains of societal change.
With their wingtips, Vitalis, horn rim glasses and narrow neckties, the civic-minded white men of the Pleasant Valley Lions Club based their beliefs on their life’s experience. They trusted Nixon and believed the dominoes would fall if we pulled out of Vietnam.
They knew the ceremony and pomp baked into the Boy Scout ethos was designed to instill honor and ethics at a critical age. My garrison hat perched at a jaunty angle over long hair elicited a few furrowed brows, but when I blew To the Colors, hands covered Pleasant Valley hearts and a sense that they were doing right by us swept through and permeated the Lions Club.
Amanda Gorman’s Inaugural poem was so moving, I wept. My tears washed me back to my childhood and she helped me realize that when I was an 11-year-old bugling Boy Scout, my nation wasn’t broken, it was simply unfinished. The Inauguration of President Biden provides an opportunity to celebrate what he called, “the cause of democracy.” A cause that we have learned is fragile, if not carefully and purposefully tended do.
The Boy Scouts instilled a sense of community, common humanity, and deepened my awareness of discerning right from wrong, truth from lies, of striving to be “morally straight.” The nomenclature differs today, but the underlying bedrock sentiment remains steadfast.
“It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit, it’s the past we step into…”
Fifty years ago, my father pointed me toward the Boy Scouts. It was not a request it was an edict. Though he lacked the skills to communicate it, I was later to learn his own experience as a Scout was transformative and he simply wished the same for me.
Thanks, Pop.
Last week, my president asked every American to join him to unite our people and our nation.
Count me in, Mr. President. On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty, to God and my country.
