Like we do most election nights, my wife and I settled comfortably into our living room last Tuesday evening, laptops fired up. As former professional political operatives, each of us, we enjoy watching the trends, listening to the winners telegraph their plans to win the next election or govern, and the losers silver line spending more time with the fam.
With an occasional editorial aside on the abilities, capabilities and sensibilities of the odd candidate.
“He’s not a wacko,” he said.
“Yours and my definition of wacko may differ,” she said.
I’ll stand with Potter Stewart and obscenity. It is tough to define, but I know wacko when I see it.
One of the responsibilities of the newspaper columnist is to define the undefinable. Explain the unexplainable. Contextualize the uncontextualizable. If it ain’t in the job description, it oughta be. Drawing on my experience and judgment, honed and sharpened from years of being close enough to public office-seekers to discern personal hygiene, here goes.
Prior to my political operative-ness, I was a political journalist. Interviewing candidates, the first question I would often ask was, “Why are you running?”
Goes to motivation, your honor. Call me Pollyanna, but I have this naïve expectation that if you have made the decision to seek public office, there is a reason. After calling me Pollyanna, call me crazy, but I also harbor this belief that candidates should be able to verbalize that reason. A sentence or two into the response to that question, was a key wacko indicator.
I remember a colleague, interviewing an election night loser, a few sorrows already drowned.
“In light of this defeat, what are your feelings?”
Loud and slurred, loser boy unloads. “MY FEELIN’S IS…”
…followed by a cocktail-fueled harangue. Wacko, or lacking good judgment?
Then there are the single-issue blowhards. If elected, one of two things generally happen. Either Janey One Note comes to recognize others have differing points of view, that collaboration and compromise move the needle – or she doesn’t. Wacko, or inability to think critically?
The demand for social justice is amplified. White politicians misconstrue the notion of privilege and appear unwilling to change. Wacko, or closed-minded?
Nothing like a global pandemic to bring some of these character flaws to the surface. A spotlight shines on local government brighter than ever before. Some rise to the challenge, seek consensus and manage the crisis. Others flail, wishing it wasn’t so. Wacko, or head in the sand?
School boards and their administrators get defensive, when parents seek to engage on how best to keep the kids safe, healthy and educated. Wacko, or not used to those who elect them actually weighing in?
Doubtless because of the nature of the work, fringe elements abound. When I served as the governor’s message-meister in the late ‘90s, a ragtag group of a half-dozen protesters once descended on the Statehouse and set up shop on the 2nd floor Rotunda. Their true belief was America lost the revolution, therefore the only legit authority in these parts was the British monarch.
Maybe because I was the wordsmith, the gov thought I could come up with something pithy to change their minds. Appealing to reason didn’t work, so I switched tactics. Ignored them for a few hours, then swung by later and asked nonchalantly,
“Any word from her Majesty?”
If only I’d had a fife and drum. Oceans rise, empires fall. Wacko, or..? Let’s go with wacko on those guys.
If people show me some combination of three important traits, wacko never enters the picture.
First, intelligence. If that’s in short supply, intellectual curiosity can bridge the gap. Show me you are willing to learn. Show me you are open to other ideas. Finally, empathy. If you can identify with the daily struggles of those you seek to represent, there is at least a platform from which to spring. The three traits need not be mutually exclusive. In fact, they’re better when they compete for space in the head and heart of a public official.
A generation ago, as governor, wrestling with the public policy challenge du jour, Bill Graves would often keep our heady work in perspective by saying, “people don’t get up in the morning thinking about their governor.”
In the late ‘90s, I believe that was true. That was then. This is now. Because of the pandemic, the exigency of social justice and naturally-occurring demographic change, I think maybe more people do get up in the morning thinking about their governor, president, members of Congress, the legislature, county commission, city council, school board and dog catcher.
This new and enhanced attention means we will make some judgments about those in the arena. As citizens, that’s our job.
We, the people, means all of us. Wackos included.
