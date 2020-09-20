Maybe it’s just me, but I get the sense we are using most of our bandwidth these days in search of an elusive sweet spot between the way it is and the way it used to be. School, business, government, any system that used to involve gatherings of groups of people.
We have spent six months of our time and energy on workarounds, stopgaps. Working around the problem until we can return to normal. It’s human nature to seek familiarity. To do what we know how to do. There’s a reason it’s called a comfort zone.
Spoke last week with a friend, who serves on a small-town rural Kansas school board. A handful of parents in his community think the pandemic is a hoax and unloaded on the school board. I almost wrote ‘opened fire,’ but lately…
A handful of his teachers believe strongly they’re putting their own lives at risk and want all instruction online, all the time.
Most of his tax-paying citizens who fund the greater good are somewhere in the middle.
To believe it’s a hoax is to remain willfully ignorant, but if none of the bad things have yet impacted your community, when your school board starts talking about ideas that fall outside your frame of reference, knees will jerk.
The pandemic has brought a new level of engagement with local government. Friends who only set foot in City Hall to renew their dog license, parents who were heretofore blithely unaware of the existence of their school board, much less their function, now arrange their lives and sit riveted to the online meetings.
The mantra for local government has always been it is closest to the people. It just took a pandemic for the people to recognize it. All this new light shining on local government hasn’t changed the ability or the capacity of those who serve. It has shown us strengths and exposed weaknesses.
The premise of replacing the human connection with Zoomlife assumes an entire panoply of challenges have been dealt with. Start with Internet access, move to different learning styles and end with all the good that is lost when people can no longer gather. Structure, process and logistics have consumed our conversation as we tried to replicate the way it used to be.
The online experience of consuming content and curriculum is different. In our hearts we probably knew this, but we had to live through it for it to become real.
Then there’s our formerly taken for granted IT brethren, who today resist the temptation to smirk behind their masks and smugly ask, ‘How do you like me now?’
Another conversation with another friend, whose daughter is a first-semester freshman at K-State. A month in, the poor girl is struggling, holed up in her apartment, taking classes online. Large gatherings prohibited, in-person contact limited, for all the right reasons. Not what she envisioned when she thought about leaving home for the first time.
My day job is in an office building where I pull into the parking lot, don a mask, enter the building through a door plastered with posters warning me to turn around and go away if I’m feeling sick. Healthy so far (knock on wood), I take an elevator all by myself to the fourth floor, enter my office, close the door, remove the mask, fire up the laptop and get on a Zoom call with a colleague in the next office.
One step backward, one step forward, one step sideways.
Three distinct periods of time spring to mind. There’s the way it used to be, the way it is, and the way it can be. When we were busy managing the way it used to be, we dreamed a lot about the way it can be. If only we had time to stop the world and design a better way. If only something would happen that might force a new conversation.
Uh…
Now that we have some actual experience and have learned that we won’t be able to gather people the way we used to, let’s get started on the new template.
Let’s call those IT people and see if we can add a few more gigabytes.
Mike Matson’s column appears every other Sunday in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com.