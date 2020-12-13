If it’s true that adversity reveals character, then the pandemic has brought us face to face with ourselves, our neighbors, our nation, and the world through lockdown, politics, uncertainty, and the poignance of life itself. While everything we think we know changes daily, and life can look unrecognizable, the expectations of personal and professional commitments remain.
If the pandemic was a novella, it would have more than 15 million characters (the number of American coronavirus cases) in an open-ended drama, with erratic story lines and disorganized chapters. Yet, I need to write a column, and I’m fresh out of ideas and inspiration.
The Merc has an every-other-Sunday hole to fill, and they’re counting on me. There’s no getting around it — the pandemic is slowing me down, and I liken it to slogging through wet, knee-deep snowdrifts.
So, maybe a newspaper deadline isn’t exactly the crisis of Covid-19, but it sure seems to be a mirror and a magnifier.
The number of people I know who have contracted the virus mounts daily. For months, the closest it came was second-hand news of a friend of a cousin’s neighbor’s mother-in-law. Now, every morning, a couple more people from my circle of friends and personal acquaintances gets added to the mental list. It’s right at four dozen, and those are just the ones who talk about it publicly.
Most have survived, not all.
That data supports two conclusions: a lifetime’s worth of relationships, and the exponential spread of the virus this autumn in Kansas. The national maps show most counties west of Manhattan as blood red — 50 people in a Council Grove nursing home alone. It is hitting home, and it feels like it’s closing in.
When I started writing this opinion column in the summer of ’17, the publisher gave me carte blanche. Write about whatever you want, he said.
I believe the exact description of his expectation was, “freewheeling,” as in a disregard for rules or conventions, unconstrained, uninhibited.
The lone boundary was logistical. A column that appears in a hard-copy newspaper delivered to your driveway on Sunday morning, wasn’t put there on Saturday night.
As I understand it, the bulk of the heavy lifting that goes into the actual construction of the paper you’re reading gets done the Friday before.
Working backward, my traditional deadline for column submission is 5 p.m. every other Thursday, with a drop-dead of noon Friday, if the Merc knows it’s coming.
This column is a side hustle. I have a full-time day job; some community volunteer commitments; a marriage I’d like to keep intact; other family obligations; and some other side hustles, so I spend a lot of time thinking about managing time. Those commitments to family and others — contractual, emotional, or implied — deserve my best.
Meantime, another deadline’s breathing down my neck — this one, self-imposed.
In writing my second creative nonfiction memoir, this one with the goal of lifting up traits and behaviors associated with addiction, one discovers (or perhaps more accurately, acknowledges) many of those behaviors remain long after the actual addiction has departed.
Procrastination, playing out in real time. The story I tell myself is I’m an artist, and I need to wait until the creativity washes over me. What a load of crap! I know better.
Experience tells me when I dedicate time and energy to write, the creativity flows. The intent was to have the first draft of the book done by year’s end, a scant 18 days from now. After a prodigious spring and summer, I didn’t write a word in October or November, so my new self-imposed deadline is the vernal equinox with intent to launch in the summer.
It’s pretty easy to discern between outward-facing expectations and those that I force upon myself. All those commitments, however, are superseded by an obligation to be true to myself. If I screw that up, the bandwidth gets narrower. I need rules and conventions — I remember life without constraints and inhibitions, and it was all fun and games, right up until the heartbreak and loss.
It is self-evident the pandemic has added a layer of life-or-death drama to our lives, but it doesn’t change my obligations. If anything, it should strengthen them.
The reactions to the pandemic are as broad and varied as the people of Kansas, from head in the sand, to triage in the ICU, and everything in between.
I fear my own nightmares and stress-induced stomachaches are harbingers, and the winter of our discontent looms.
Matson’s first book, Spifflicated, available on Amazon, chronicles his father’s troubled childhood with alcoholic parents. His column appears every other Sunday in The Mercury.