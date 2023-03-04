At the time, Tuesday, October 18, 2011 was a day like any other. I got up, went to work, came home. The sun rose and set in the Flint Hills. Meanwhile, on an island on the other side of the planet, in the Fujian province of the People’s Republic of China, the laptop computer upon which I am writing this newspaper column was manufactured.
More than a decade later, my Dell Latitude’s days are numbered, and I will soon be forced into a geography that lies outside the boundaries of my comfort zone.
My relationship with technology was not always arms’ length. I can adapt as easily as the next man, provided the next man’s not Kanye West. In the ‘80s, I embraced the computer with zeal, but my adaptation began to decelerate a couple of years ago as Kipling rang in my ears.
If you can keep your Latitude when all about you are losing theirs and transitioning to the tablet, then you’ll be a man, my son. Problem is, I couldn’t. Keep my Latitude, that is. Try this new state-of-the-art Microsoft Surface Pro, they said. It can do everything your laptop can do and more, they said. It was half laptop, half tablet and wholly confusing.
It’s either an apple or a banana. It cannot be both.
I learned how to type in high school journalism hunting and pecking on manual typewriters. The system has worked for decades. I can crank 60-80 words per minute, but it’s predicated on the ability to actually push a button. The key must physically depress. Touch-screen keys throw off my rhythm and I’m lost at sea, rudderless.
Kipling gave way to my father. “Find a winner and stick with it,” a lesson from my childhood that stuck. The sentiment applies to friendships, cheeseburgers, and as it turns out, laptop computers.
For a month, I struggled with the Surface Pro before hoisting the distress flag. Passed it along to a millennial colleague, dusted off my Latitude and immediately fell back into happiness and well-being. It’s comfortable like an old pair of jeans. We have history.
I wrote a book on this computer, designed a host of communications plans, strategic outlines and operational frameworks. Sent a few thousand emails, discovered a whole new genre of alt music, wrote my father’s eulogy, shared a couple hundred actual conversations with my wife via social media. During my time with this Latitude, I transitioned completely from hard copy newspapers.
Every time I open it, I gotta blow a dog’s worth of hair off the keyboard. The touch pad fairly shines from years of index finger skin oil. Many of the actual letters have worn off the keys. The little tabs holding the Caps Lock key have broken off, leaving it unmoored and adrift. Good thing I don’t communicate in all caps.
The hard drive is almost full. When I sign in, I’m now confronted with system-related flags prophesying all manner of coming electronic heartache and woe.
“… because of a problem that occurred with your paging file configuration.”
Click OK.
“Your battery is reaching the end if its usable life…”
I’m on my third battery. Click OK, tear welling in my eye.
Reluctantly, I venture into uncharted territory, just to get a glimpse of the future. I want to ask the blue-shirted kid at Best Buy, “Got any re-purposed 2011 Dell Latitudes?”
Maybe I’ve adapted as much as I’m going to when it comes to technology. The angular distance between my comfort level and lack of tolerance for newer, sleeker, skinnier seems to have remained pretty constant. Maybe I have no latitude to expand my laptop computer horizons. Maybe Kipling and my old man were right.
A dozen years after the creation of my Latitude, half a continent and an ocean away, I can pinpoint my position exactly, in relation to the celestial equator. A handful of degrees north of set in my ways and a few minutes shy of willing to change.