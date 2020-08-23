If you think of leaving home and going to college as the ultimate learning experience, the fall semester of 2020 will be a target-rich environment. Under the best of circumstances, there is much to be gained from maneuvering systems, problem-solving, managing money and getting along with people. The value proposition inherent in determining what’s essential becomes even more essential.
Now, a new one. Finding your sweet spot on the risk aversion spectrum.
Fannies in 25 percent of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium seats. Mandatory face masks. No tailgating. Right or wrong, that’s the plan. I think it sounds right. If I make the cut for one-quarter capacity, someone else can have my seat, though. Still not ready. 12-thousand people in a semi-enclosed space seems like about 11,990 too many.
Then I put myself in the Nikes of a K-State scholarship athlete who wants to play football, or a vendor who relies on home games to earn a living and say a quarter of a loaf is better than no loaf.
The second round of photos from weekend nights at Aggieville bars was predictable. Not shocked, not surprised, mildly disappointed.
Then I put myself in the flip-flops of 19-and 20-year old men and women who have been bouncing off mom and dad’s walls since spring break. Right or wrong, social togetherness often trumps social distance. I think it is wrong.
Friends whom I respect, exclaim, “Close the bars!” My first thought, that seems like a logical, prevention tactic in a college town in the heart of a pandemic. The County Health Director telegraphs doing just that, so that when it comes, the hue and cry is mitigated.
My second thought centers on the Aggieville merchant trying to eke out a living while taking the slings and arrows of those who don’t get past the first thought.
Comes the cry, “Enforce the rules!”
Then I put myself in the tactical duty boots of the cops who put their lives on the line every day, who signed up to protect, serve and fight crime and not to tell a shopkeeper how to run their business.
From law enforcement, it’s not a stretch to trudge upstream in the heels and wingtips of the elected and appointed local law makers. Managing a global pandemic was not a bullet point on their door hanger when they ran for office. I look at those on the ballot this fall and think never has character, judgment and decency been so important.
When I try to walk a few yards in the combat boots of those who traffic in conspiracies, believe it’s all a hoax and then simply quit thinking, I thank God my parents raised me to “use my head for something besides a hat rack.”
Or those who think black or white are the only two answers. Right or wrong, we are treading water in multiple shades of gray.
I think about my 18-month old grandson, who will grow up thinking mask wearing is normal. His parents will share stories of the good old days, when elevators were crowded and all the Power Five played football in the fall.
Life is messy, even without a pandemic. Right or wrong, living in a free society brings demands of us to think, think again and act differently. I believe that is right. For some, this is second nature and the pandemic provides huge, gaping opportunities for change. For others, it is like asking us to learn a new language. It takes time.
This fall, learning new skills to make your way in the world are no longer limited to incoming freshmen. It’s not until you realize you don’t know how to value things that you really begin to develop a good value system. Some of us thought we had a fairly good one already. For others, it remains a work in progress.
If it seems like we are all microorganisms living in some ginormous petri dish, it is only because we are.
