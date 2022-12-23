The death of Franco Harris this week took me back. To a time of Astroturf, Teflon and G.I. Joe space capsules.

On December 23, 1972, I was lying prone on the shag carpeting of my mother’s father’s newly remodeled Rooks County farmhouse living room. Our eyes glued to his massive Magnavox color TV stereo hi-fi console, in the shadow of an aluminum Christmas tree alternately shining blue, red, yellow and green, from an electric color wheel illuminated by a massive spotlight that got so hot, today would be deemed a fire hazard.

