A song from my young adulthood has been running through my brain lately.
“I am older now, I have more than what I wanted, but I wish that I had started long before I did.”
I’ll spare you the rest of the lyrics to Crosby, Stills & Nash’s “Wasted on the Way” and assume, if you care that much, you can find it with a couple of quick finger taps and/or swipes.
No doubt, the arrival of a second grandson has triggered this ‘what’s my place in the universe’ thinking. This makes two sons for my daughter-in-law and son, doubling his old man’s tally. Inherent with grandparenting is the realization that, in all things, the end is closer than the beginning. Career, earworm tolerance capacity and actual time on the planet.
The most rewarding aspect of this rock ‘n roll rumination is the character stock-taking, and this notion of experience keeps surfacing to the top of the inventory. Knowing that the best outcome is often never actually said out loud and is achieved by planning your work and working your plan. The confidence that comes not in moving agendas, but in developing and nurturing the relationships that help you move the agendas.
The developing is easy. The nurturing is hard. For me, it’s a skill I had to learn. Running rings around the way it used to be.
The joy that comes in sharing knowledge and ability, picked along the way. It’s not textbook, classroom learning, it’s catching on to the ways of the world and human motivation.
Today, I’m the dancer who has all the nerve, but it wasn’t always that way. It took a long time, a lot of contemplating and writing about this most crucial, yet seemingly intangible layer of human development. It also involved considerable loss. Many years were lost to addiction. (See: creative nonfiction memoir about those years, to be released this fall).
Writing the book gave me the excuse, and as it turned out, the rare privilege, of re-connecting with the women and men with whom I shared that time and had lost, because I lacked the skills to hang on to them when I needed them most. A couple of us reflected recently on those years not so much as drama, but as fodder for gaining proficiency. Every party, every youthful indiscretion, every circumstance adding up to understanding, wisdom even. So much water moving underneath the bridge.
The magic stamp of legitimacy that only comes with the passage of time.
I have already instructed my loved ones to play this song at my funeral. I have every intention to be around a lot longer, but who knows? I could get hit by a truck crossing Poyntz Avenue tomorrow. If that happens, btw, this column becomes prescient, and I’ll expect someone to include excerpts while eulogizing over my splattered remains.
It is clear to me that I should take this experience out for a test drive, spend some of this hard-earned political capital on things that matter.
We’re divided over cultural issues, the role of government, and even the truth, but what’s new? I lived through American political assassinations, counterculture and a war that ripped this nation in two. There are times I look at today’s societal divides and hear a faint whisper from the ’60s and ’70s, “Hold my beer, kid.”
I look forward to sharing our family’s story with the boys, taking them to Royals games, maybe at a downtown KC stadium they will own emotionally, in a manner similar to the way their father and I cherish Kauffman. Bring them to Manhattan and show them the two pine trees their great-grandfather planted in the Blue Valley trailer court when he was a student at K-State. Trees that still stand today. Take them to Wichita and Topeka to share my life’s experience, warts and all.
Let the water come and carry us away.
There is no ambiguity surrounding my role.
Mike Matson’s column appears every other weekend in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com.