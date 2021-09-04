As a child at my father’s knee, I would hear Walter Cronkite describing “guerilla warfare” and visualize M-16 toting hominids.
Planet of the Apes in southeast Asia.
Only much later did it dawn on me that his plopping down in the harvest gold La-Z-Boy at 5:30 every evening and tuning the black-and-white Zenith to CBS was a purposeful choice. My father was intellectually curious, wanted to know what was happening in Vietnam and elsewhere, and he trusted Cronkite.
When I grew up and became a journalist, the mission of the systems in which I worked molded and shaped my work. I consider myself fortunate to have worked for three of the premier locally owned broadcasters in Kansas: Martin Umansky at KAKE TV/Radio in Wichita where I got my foot in the door, Bob Schmidt and Ross Beach at KAYS TV/Radio in Hays, where I honed my craft, and the Stauffers in Topeka, who used to own WIBW-TV, WIBW-AM/FM and a host of statewide radio networks.
These local broadcasters midwifed and nurtured an industry into existence. When the government granted them the frequency bandwidth, it was with the express promise and expectation that they would serve their community, which manifested itself in a host of ways, the most visible being the presentation of local news.
Get the facts. Confirm the facts. Report the facts.
When I reported for WIBW, tabloid news was getting a foothold in the marketplace. These shows would often air at 6:30 p.m., immediately on the heels of the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather at 5:30 and 13 News at 6 at… uh… 6.
There’s always been a layer of show biz in broadcast news. It’s the nature of the medium. Hard Copy and Inside Edition just exploited it.
They knew their audience often didn’t get beyond the flash and sensationalism, so that was the main course.
A colleague who served as my videographer back then knew this and would often make fun of the ubiquitous television live shot.
“As you can see behind me… if I wasn’t standing in front of it...”
I see these geniuses standing in the middle of a hurricane and it leaves no doubt we have lost sight of the serving of the community. The two main sources of news in this community — the newspaper you are currently reading and KMAN Radio are locally owned and despite all the change and upheaval in their business, they start with the premise of serving the community.
Full time reporters covering news and an every-other-weekend side hustle columnist to add some value and informed opinion based on a lifetime’s worth of experience in Kansas, he said modestly. To allow subscribers to think deeper and longer about the news that impacts their families.
Part of the challenge is politicians who look at mainstream journalism and cry “fake news” used to be on the fringe and today consider themselves, mainstream. But that’s a whole ‘nother column on the virtues of being a critical thinking, informed consumer of politicians.
There was no promise from social media platform pioneers to serve the community the way Umansky, Schmidt, Beach and the Stauffers did and the way the Seatons do. Maybe a better way to describe it is the good faith agreement between those who grant the broadcasting bandwidth and those who use it doesn’t apply to social media.
I have no control over how Mark Zuckerberg sleeps at night. I can control my own news consuming habits, learn the difference between “guerilla” and “gorilla,” figure out who owns which news delivery vehicle, learn their motivation or mission and make informed decisions.
Crying media bias and fake news seems like a lazy person’s knee-jerk. We’ve all been granted some frequency bandwidth. If we collectively expand it, the media marketplace will follow.
In addition to trusting Cronkite, the old man was fond of saying, “Use your head for something besides a hat rack.”
Mike Matson’s column appears every other weekend in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com.