When I need to change a lightbulb, I fetch a new one, replace and toss the one no longer serving its purpose. It doesn’t require planning or forethought. See the problem. Solve the problem.

What if you need to replace a lightbulb in a space that contains all manner of dangerous lethal agents or toxins for which no vaccine or therapy is available? Such is the level and depth of problem-solving that went into the design and construction of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony later this month.

