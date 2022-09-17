The good people of the United Kingdom will bury their queen on Monday. As a human being, I can sympathize with fellow human beings who feel loss. As an American, it’s hard for me to get exercised over the monarchy, but it is a vivid reminder about who we are, why we broke away, and to think and act in ways that will preserve it.

There’s no doubt the pomp and pageantry are compelling. There’s something to be said for the preservation, dusting off, and trotting out of centuries of tradition, even if the outcome has zero impact on governance.

