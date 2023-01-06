Editor’s note: Former Kansas Attorney General Bob Stephan died this week at 89. Two years ago, Mercury columnist Mike Matson interviewed Stephan as part of the Kansas Oral History Project. This column was first published in the Merc November 1, 2020.
Seeing him in person after nearly 30 years took me back, but hearing his voice again sealed the time hop. The flat, nasal Great Plains twang with an upward inflection, almost sing-song, on certain words for emphasis, like he’s leaning into what he’s trying to communicate.
That’s the voice Bob Stephan used arguing on behalf of the people of Kansas in front of the United States Supreme Court, and as a child growing up in Wichita, yelling at his father, who in a drunken stupor, was beating his mother to a pulp.
Today, at 87, in Johnson County, Kansas, Bob Stephan’s father still haunts his dreams.
I was asked to interview the former Attorney General for the Kansas Oral History Project. It’s a non-profit created and governed by a collection of gracefully aging do-gooders, to record and preserve oral histories of Kansans involved in shaping and implementing public policy in the last half of the 20th century.
Born in Lebanon, Stephan’s father was an abusive alcoholic whose wrath fell on young Bob and his mother. He remembers the violence, his mother’s screams and cops hauling his father off to jail. A first generation American, the Wichita of Stephan’s boyhood was filled with ethnic taunts fueled by ignorance and prejudice. He recalled taking a sledgehammer to a rowboat being built by some neighbor kids who beat up his brother.
“Should not have done it, but I did.”
As Kansas’ longest-serving AG (1979-1995), Stephan took on the Posse Comitatus, a forerunner to today’s white supremacists, argued liquor and gambling laws and championed the rights of victims of crime, culminating in voter passage of a 1992 amendment to the Kansas Constitution, guaranteeing representation for victims in our state’s criminal justice system.
He did all this with a first-rate legal mind and a certain level of panache. When Stephan was in office, I was a reporter, covering politics and government for a Topeka-based TV station and statewide radio news network. He liked the limelight and was always good for a pithy soundbite.
Stephan is not without skeletons. Decades before #metoo, he was dogged by all manner of legal wrangling, stemming from an accusation of improper behavior by a former clerk in his office. He settled the case, and I will not question the honesty or motivation of his accuser.
I still remember staking out a parking garage with a television cameraman, trying to ambush the man as he left a courthouse settlement hearing back in the day. ‘Trying,’ being the operative term since Stephan eluded me that day. Successful politicians also find ways to dodge pesky reporters.
His legal woes were not inconsequential. Absent that accusation, I’m convinced the man would have been elected governor of Kansas in 1986 and likely re-elected in ’90. Instead, we got four years of Mike Hayden followed by four years of Joan Finney, which led to eight years of Bill Graves, the governor who offered me the opportunity to chuck journalism for public service.
You can play ‘what if?’ all day, but it all seemed somewhat serendipitous – 30 years and a couple of careers later – to find myself in Bob Stephan’s basement, cameras rolling.
Déjà vu all over again.
The skeletons were off the table for the Oral History Project, but as I pondered how to approach that aspect of the story for this column, several things struck me. Stephan was re-elected by huge margins, not once, but twice, after the allegation surfaced. Unlike others who have been similarly accused, Stephan commands near universal respect from those with whom he has had contact over his career and life.
One conclusion is that an isolated incident should not detract from all the good he did. Another would be that bad boy behavior should never be condoned and always held to account. Then there’s the middle, where I believe most Kansans still live, that Bob Stephan is a human being, like the rest of us. Shaped by his environment and upbringing, achievements and mistakes.
While today’s hashtag is more about the trending myopia of moments – short-sighted by design – a man’s legacy is more about the long lens, a footnote of a chapter in a whole memoir. People are multidimensional and multi-layered, and the history has long since been adjudicated by the past, the public and the legal system.
The overwhelming majority of Bob Stephan’s existence is behind him. In his golden years, in a tidy little house with a manicured lawn in a handsome suburb, he reflects on his life with a humble pride that strikes me as uniquely Kansan. No hint of self-righteousness. I’ll remember him as a man secure in the knowledge that he did the best he could with his gifts and abilities.
If he could do some things differently, would he?
Wouldn’t we all?
Mike Matson's column appears every other Saturday in The Mercury. Follow his writings at mikematson.com.