Editor’s note: Former Kansas Attorney General Bob Stephan died this week at 89. Two years ago, Mercury columnist Mike Matson interviewed Stephan as part of the Kansas Oral History Project. This column was first published in the Merc November 1, 2020.

Seeing him in person after nearly 30 years took me back, but hearing his voice again sealed the time hop. The flat, nasal Great Plains twang with an upward inflection, almost sing-song, on certain words for emphasis, like he’s leaning into what he’s trying to communicate.

Tags

Recommended for you