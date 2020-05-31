This is not a column about wearing a mask or not wearing a mask and the polarization that surrounds that dialogue. It is a column about the process of making individual decisions and their impact on the community, writ large.
My mother will celebrate her 85th birthday on the last day of June. Mom suffers from a chronic, though not debilitating, heart condition. She lives with my sister and her spouse in Nashville and has been adhering to all the suggested norms for those like her. It’s not like she was gonna be turning cartwheels around the house, even absent a pandemic.
Normally, I visit Mom each spring and fall and postponed an April visit for obvious reasons. The current conversation is, “How ‘bout I come for her birthday?”
From my mom and sister’s perspective, the question naturally arises, how do we know where you’ve been? What about your better half? For the most part, my better half and I have been isolated since we returned home in mid-March from the Big 12 basketball tournament in Kansas City.
While I continue to stay home, lately, my better half has begun venturing out. Call it extroversion inertia. Because we share mutual respect for each other’s decisions, she would not do it, without a comfort level surrounding two key data points: risk assessment and trust. I know these things because we talked about it. We also know, of the two of us, I am more risk averse and fear driven.
Nothing tests our trust like fear.
To ask her to stay home completely, for the sole reason of allowing me enhanced peace of mind, so I can visit my Mom does not fall within the parameters of mutual respect. Contacting each human being with whom she has interacted and tracing their actions is impractical.
So, I let go.
This actually hit home during the decision-making about my wife’s birthday, May 15. After two months of dining at home (she cooks/I clean up), Taco Lucha was calling her name. Loudly and vociferously. On her behalf, I answered the call. Humbly and graciously.
My working assumption was most people are like me. Staying at home and venturing out occasionally for things like birthday meal pickups. What I saw in Aggieville that evening blew a ginormous hole in that frame of reference.
Literally dozens of people, wandering up and down the sidewalks. The bars were not yet open. What were they doing? Waiting for a 6-foot spaced table, maybe? I parked as close as I could (in front of Auntie Mae’s), donned my mask and hoofed north a block to fetch the tacos. I saw two masks, three if you count mine.
The pandemic has created the opportunity for us to think more deeply about our assumptions, frames of reference and decision-making processes. It is a chance to step back and examine how and why. Knee-jerk decisions previously taken for granted because of an annual cycle or a calendar now cry out for additional consideration.
Society demands some form of organized education for our children and college students. Re-opening K-State and keeping all college students safe spring to mind. The entire service and experience economies depend on human interaction in the real world. These systems cannot be changed without a massive moving of heaven and Earth. I suspect those involved in decision-making in those systems feel that is exactly what they are already doing.
The whole notion of providing space between people today is aimed at enabling no space between people tomorrow. Stay six feet apart today and maybe by the autumn you can shake hands and stow your mask until the next pandemic.
Some things will remain static. Mom’s date of birth will not change. My desire to visit her at this stage of her life will not change. We have postponed the decision about whether I will travel there for her birthday. We will have more data in mid-June.
Those dozens of people wandering around Aggieville were clearly less risk averse than I was two weeks ago. Here, on the last day of May, maybe I have moved a little bit in their direction.