New rhythms.
Grateful my wife and I spent 2019 renovating the house, since we’re spending 2020 in it. Our smallish three-bedroom home on Manhattan’s upper west side has become a one-bedroom, two-office domicile.
Among the renovations was a new deck. We stand up high, fling the frisbee into the backyard. The youngest dog eagerly descends the stairs, catches it mid-flight, races back up, deposits said frisbee at our feet.
Repeat. Again. One more time.
The other dog takes it all in, sitting contentedly in the sunshine, thinking you can’t teach an old dog new tricks.
New tricks. My wife wants me to pick out some of my duds for her to wear. She prowls the smallish house-cum-workspace in yoga pants and an oversized lightly starched button-down Oxford. Takes her back to her college years, she says.
I’m a natural born introvert, so in many ways, this is heaven. She derives energy from social interaction and I’m the only one with whom she is interacting socially in person. Without really verbalizing it, we’re extending the grace-giving envelope with each other.
Haven’t been to my favorite sports blog, Royals Review, in a month. What’s the point, when there’s
nothing to review?
Since I’m no longer driving, I moved the Google Maps app off the front screen of my phone to make way for the Denver Post, where my son lives. He’s a pulmonologist midway through an April ICU marathon. Steady as she goes. We’ll see what May brings.
Then June.
I wonder about people who live alone. As one whose addiction recovery was fueled by interaction with people similarly afflicted, I worry about those still early in their recovery. Especially if they live alone.
Since my hairline receded beyond the point of no return a decade ago, I have worn my hair short. Used a comb for the first time since Mitt Romney ran for president. (Speaking of good hair). Messaged a friend, a pro, for some advice and to buy some “product” from her to tame the unruly new ’do.
All manner of struggling vendors and merchants on whose email listservs I find myself express heartfelt commitments to social distancing and “enhanced cleaning.” Which begs the question, how much heart can you feel in an email? Then I rocket to the other side of that emotional curve, because it’s hard for the dry cleaners in Aggieville to lightly starch my button-down Oxfords if I stay away.
We’ve reached the point where if we even look at our shoes, the dogs have an expectation of going for a walk, or w-a-l-k as we have come to refer to it in our household.
I’ve begun making coffee at dinnertime aiming for a couples’ biorhythm equilibrium sweet spot. Early to bed, early to rise for me. She’s just the opposite.
My 84-year old mother, who lives with my sister in Nashville has mastered Zoom, her go-to for crony convos. Currently reading a book she’s not particularly fond of, but plowing through, because, you know. Book Club. On Zoom.
I serve on the governing board of a Kansas health care philanthropy. Couple of recent emergency meetings. First one, the endowment’s down. Way down. Second one, we’re funneling new grants to local public health departments across the state.
Felt better about the second meeting.
None of what I see surprises me. It seems predictable. Many eager to go back to familiar rhythms, many eager to pivot to a new way. Throughout my career I have preached that “change is hard.”
Yeah, boy.
I contemplate short-term interests v. long-term consequences. Or is it short-term consequences v. long-term interests?
A stack of books on my desk to be read. There’s a book to be written.
Daughter-in-law sent a pic of my 14-month grandson, happy and healthy, oblivious to the crisis. Because of what we’re experiencing right here, right now (sorry, Jesus Jones), his generation will create different norms, unshackled by ours that didn’t work.
Which of the new ways will he inherit?
I visualize myself on a hot summer day in Kauffman Stadium. It’s 2023. I’m with my son and grandson. Brady Singer strikes out the side. Reigning American League MVP Adalberto Mondesi scalds a breaking ball to the right-centerfield gap, scoring Nicky Lopez for the walk-off win. The favorite team of what will then be three generations will be in the thick of a pennant race.
After the pivot. Amidst the change, familiar rhythms.
