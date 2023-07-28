I can still remember recording the official warnings. As a young radio deejay, not only did I spin the Adult Contemporary hits, my duties and responsibilities included voicing and recording commercials, public service announcements and, on occasion, the official language scripted by Cold War doomsday planners.

“This is a test. This is only a test. For the next thirty seconds, this station will conduct a test of the Emergency Broadcast System.”

