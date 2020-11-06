Toys for Manhattan provides a brighter holiday for local children
To the editor:
About 55 years ago on Christmas Eve, police officer Al Myers answered a call to a family residence. Upon taking care of the mater for the call he realized the children at the home had no Christmas gifts waiting for them.
Al returned to the station and told his fellow officers to go home and clean out their kid’s toy boxes, as their own shopping was done, so these children would receive something on Christmas morning. Al’s Toys, or in later years Toys for Manhattan, was born.
This program continues still today and helps many in our community and surrounding area who might otherwise go without at Christmas.
This year the shop is located at Houston Street Ballroom at Fifth and Houston Street in the upstairs ballroom. Anyone may drop off donations at the shop on Tuesday and Thursday evenings now through Dec. 17 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Other collection sites are Riley County Police Department, McCullough Development, Orscheln Farm & Home Supply and O’Reilly Auto Parts. Also Water’s True Value, Little Apple Nutrition, Abbott Management, Midwest Dream Car Collection, Manhattan Dental, Menards, American Family Insurance — Tim Engle Agency, DeHart Plumbing, Legacy Realty of Kansas, Riddle’s Jewelry, Via Christi Home Medical, Salon Brands, Inspire ENT Pulmonology, 1419 Mercantile, Five Below and Edward Jones in Wamego.
For questions, please call 785-313-2013. You are providing a brighter holiday for less fortunate families in our community. Not accepting household items, furniture, televisions or summer clothing.
Judy Padgett, director
Veterans Week will not include military display
To the editor:
For the last 13 years the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center has provided outstanding support to the local military veterans. They have provided the location, support equipment and security to allow the large military display to take place.
The senior center additionally made special arrangements for Kansas State students to help set up and take down the display.
This year with deep regret the military display in the senior center will not take place. This is caused by COVID-19. The center is moving slowly to offer small, safe programs. At this time the senior center is unable to support our large display and the many viewers and display personnel. Other display areas were considered, however they fail to meet the security and support equipment required.
A possible future display during Memorial Day (week) may be possible if COVID-19 loosens its grip on our community.
1st Sgt. Michael Cardella Jr., Army combat veteran, Vietnam
Sgt. 1st Class Vernon Turner, Army combat veteran, Desert Storm
Sgt. Larry Morgan, Army veteran, Korea