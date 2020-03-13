Community members should be proactive in preventing spread of virus
To the editor:
I agree with the Mercury's call and the ultimate decision by K-State to temporarily suspend classes and then move classes online to minimize social contact and the spread of coronavirus. However it is time for the community to be more proactive and limit all unnecessary contact to assist in reducing the spread of coronavirus and help protect the elderly and vulnerable individuals in our community.
One very significant step would be to cancel "Fake Patty's Day" activities in Aggieville and discourage people from attending. To go forward with a large social gathering at this time is irresponsible, places bar employees at risk, increases the potential for the spread of the disease in the community. The medical resources that are typically consumed by Fake Patty's Day are better devoted to the wider community at this time.
Tim Sobering
205 Hunter Drive
If it can't 'cancel' Fake Patty's, Aggieville should at least oppose the event
To the editor:
Maybe unpopular opinion: The response to Wednesday's “I Wonder: Will coronavirus cancel Fake Patty’s Day?” is irresponsible, to be completely candid.
The response should have been from a point of precaution, but it makes a mockery out of the question instead from its very first line, “Pfft. As if.”
While people will inevitably show up to celebrate anyway, and yes, we’ll need security measures in place, it is largely marketing and promotions run by bars bringing people to the 'Ville for Fake Patty’s Day, whether it’s officially sponsored by the Aggieville Business Association (ABA) or not.
In the wake of other prominent cancellations across the nation, participation should be highly discouraged by the ABA and business owners this year as people will be returning to Manhattan from various spring break destinations, including international locations. In addition, we’ve seen an influx of people traveling to Manhattan for this event from other states in recent years. The least we can do is publicly oppose carelessness.
As a community, we need to do better to educate our citizens rather than foster behavior that puts financial gain over public health risks.
Vanessa Fronce
1916 Columbine Court