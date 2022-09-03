National Church Residences’ move hurts low-income seniors
Dear National Cash Residences, not shoving enough cash into your coffers you have elected to abandon the low-income senior citizens who, under the guise of being affiliated with Christianity by calling yourselves the National Church Residences, you lured into your Manhattan, Kansas, apartment buildings.
By now you have or should have seen the city government-owned and -operated building, which the previous occupants had to be quickly moved out of because of the discovery of black mold, where we are slated to be relocated.
Adding insult to injury, in comparison those apartments themselves are tiny. Forcing us to get rid of much of what little we have been able to hang onto or accumulate in attempt to maintain some semblance of normalcy in our lives.
We of course were not told of this move. Indeed, under threat of losing their jobs no one who knew was allowed to talk about it. Why? If made public, who or what would such knowledge jeopardize? More accurately what illusion would it shatter?
Arman Brinkman
420 Colorado St.
People shouldn’t attend circus coming to Wamego
Despite receiving several animal welfare citations from USDA, the C&M Circus (Culpepper and Merriweather) is traveling from town to town in Kansas. And it’s coming to Wamego on Sept. 8. This circus company was cited for failing to provide the animals with proper veterinary care, nutrition, and shelter. In addition, USDA had confiscated an underweight tiger cub from the circus. And its license was suspended for six months by an administrative law judge.
Wild animals in circuses are often cramped in tiny cages while traveling thousands of miles across the country.
In the wild, tigers do not jump through hoops, elephants do not walk on two legs, and bears do not ride bicycles. Trainers often claim they only use “positive reinforcement” to train them but in reality, using bull hooks, whips, electrical shock prods, or other painful devices is a standard industry practice.
These circuses teach children that it’s acceptable to abuse animals for amusement.
Big crowds and loud noises stress these animals. Bringing these dangerous, stressed wild animals into close proximity to people poses a serious public safety threat.
Nearly 150 municipalities and six states prohibit or restrict wild animals’ use in traveling circuses.
Please do not attend C&M (Culpepper and Merriweather) circus or any other traveling circus that comes to your town.
Contact this circus at 580-326-8833 and politely ask them to stop using wild animals in their shows and send them to wildlife rescue sanctuaries.