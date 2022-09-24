Water has always been symbolic of opportunity and life throughout the history of human civilization. Manhattan is situated in a prime location abundant with water and the Kansas River, which served as an integral part of founding Manhattan in March of 1855 when Isaac Goodnow created the first settlement of our community. However, the community has been disconnected to the water for decades and we have intentionally separated ourselves from the opportunity to harness the Big Blue and Kansas River as a part of our living community fabric.
Riverfront MHK would like to re-focus Manhattan and the opportunities of the Riverfront to answer the question:
What can the Riverfront do for the community at present and for future generations?
The first step in understanding the possibilities is to commission a study to understand not only the opportunities of the river, but also challenges, current conditions, and safety. The outcome of the study would demonstrate potential economic development through sustainable commercial development, access and equity to Riverfront amenities and recreation, and as an enhancement to the quality of place and quality of life for our community.
Simply, how can Manhattan and Riley County integrate the river as an asset to the community instead of viewing the water way as a burden, we must shelter ourselves from?
Last Thursday, participants in a joint City/County meeting agreed to support Riverfront MHK in its quest to raise $175,000 in private monies to engage Agency Landscape + Planning to conduct a 10-month study leading to a Downtown Manhattan Kansas Riverfront Masterplan. Stakeholders in the study will include city, county, Corps of Engineers and public input. It will create a foundation for not only understanding how to harness the Riverfront, but also as a basis for potential grants to revitalize the underutilized and polluted areas around the river.
I don’t consider myself superstitious however I became so when I saw that image of Willie that was going to be on the helmets for the game Saturday. I remembered all those Saturday afternoons in the ’70s and ’80s. in the stadium when that image of Willie was predominate.
Those were long, losing afternoons. My brother-in-law and I would bet a dollar on whether K-State would be able to make a first down on a third down play. The winnings would be passed from fan to fan generating laughs and more than a few jokes. There was not much to laugh about at the games in those days.
I would ask that old image of Willie be put back in the history books and bring back the Powercat!
Every Man A Wildcat
COVID column a good reminder for us all
Ned Seaton’s column of Thursday, Sept. 15 is awesome and brings out that no one is immune to this “damn” virus. It is also a “promo” to get vaccinated for COVID and all its variants, so Riley County and others don’t have to be in the “high” category.
Ned, I am truly sorry for what you endured, but very happy that you chose to share your feelings.
Hopefully, many others will heed your call for continued vaccinations. Like you, I am double-vaxxed and double-boosted. Thanks so much. Please stay well.
Thanks for speaking with residents
I would like to acknowledge and thank executive director of the Manhattan Housing Authority, Mr. Aaron Estabrook, for having personally taken time to meet with the residents here at the Colorado Plaza Apartments to answer questions arising from the National Church Residences decision to withdrawal from Manhattan. Thank you.