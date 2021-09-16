Columnist’s piece misleading, confusing
I found Bill Shea’s Sept. 4 opinion column to be misleading and confusing. His article started with a civil rights history lesson, then moved towards criticizing critical race theory; implying this “theory” will somehow systematically overthrow our democratic government and replace it with Marxism (seriously?... I think he’s giving CRT too much credit) and then ended with his fear of the HR1 Voting rights bill before Congress.
But what really made me cringe was how he characterized this “political argument” as a fight between those who love this country and the Democratic party that wants to tear down our American form of government. I hate to break the news to Mr. Shea, but I believe both “sides” genuinely love this country and want what’s best for its success. We may disagree on ideology and policy but that’s what makes this country great.
We should feel blessed to be part of such a great country (even with its faults). We need only look at Afghanistan in recent weeks to further appreciate our freedoms. Pointing fingers and placing blame will not improve our country. We need to spend more time educating ourselves along with open debate and dialogue. In fact, instead of promoting fear of HR1, I might suggest Mr. Shea carefully read the bill.
This bill provides more consistency and transparency in federal elections; it addresses voter access, election integrity and security, campaign finance reform, and promotes ethics in government. Only until every American has equal and consistent rights in exercising their ability to vote, will I agree with Mr. Shea that going to the ballot box is the best way to voice our opinion on how to move our country forward.
Ron Thomas
Why aren’t city officials using money for local landlords, renters?
On Sept.8, the White House hosted a webinar featuring Secretary of the Treasury Yellen and several governors, mayors, and judges from around the nation. It was announced that less than 10% of all US municipalities had spent any of their Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funds. Secretary Yellen announced that if municipalities did not demonstrate effective use of these ERA funds by Sept.30, the funds were at risk of being reallocated by the Treasury Department to municipalities that had already used their funds.
On the same date, local news outlets reported that the city of Manhattan alone has $9 million in rental arrears. Though the city of Manhattan did not meet the population threshold to receive ERA funds directly from the Treasury Department, the city government did receive $6.4 million in American Recovery Plan funds.
It seems very strange that the city expects the state to take care of Manhattan’s landlords and renters but is unwilling to use the money it already has, which has been allocated, for COVID recovery, to help our community. Monies sitting in government accounts do not help this community to make our citizens in need whole while preventing foreclosures and evictions.
These are your tax dollars. Why are they not being used for the purposes they were allocated for?
Monica Macfarlane
KSU sports teams should have more Kansas athletes
Do K-State students get to play on varsity teams, even in the small sports? Highly unlikely. The women’s tennis team this year, not one American: seven players from Russia, Netherlands, France, Venezuela, Japan, two from Italy. K-State’s golf team is better: eight players, one from England, Ireland, Italy, Germany, four from here.
KU’s women’s tennis team has two from Russia, two from Canada, one from Romania and Columbia, plus three from Texas, California, Washington, D.C.; nobody from Kansas or the Midwest. Oklahoma State’s perennial champion golf team has players from China, Denmark, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Thailand, as well as Nevada, California, Colorado and one from Oklahoma.
Is this money well spent? Especially in the small sports with few, if any, fans and spectators, and bring in no ticket sales at all. What do K-State students think about having practically zero chance to play on their own varsity teams? For scoffers, let me ask, “Do we gain from scouring the globe to recruit for varsity teams at the exclusion of Kansans or Midwesterners who dreamed of playing for their college?” I know because I played on K-State’s golf team 1964-66; our team consisted of a Manhattanite, two (twins) from Great Bend, one from Wakeeney, and our “foreigner” from Wisconsin (who started three years for Tex on the basketball court). I’m from Junction City and still concerned about the health and welfare of K-State students. They’re getting shafted.
Joel Athey
