This mascot would be a natural fit at MHS
When in the course of a river, flood, tilt and erosion bring change to the way waters flow, gravity carries it in a new direction. Mere mortals cannot push the river — it flows by itself. Over time, the record shows the flow of these forces to prevail.
I’m feeling the force of gravity more than ever these days — learning what matters and what, in a decade or two, may not. All things change eventually, but when we oppose an idea whose time has come — perhaps struggling with our own currents and eddies — we may find ourselves on the wrong side of history. The mascot debate in this community may be one such example.
This place — Manhattan — needs an identity reflecting its historic character, something native, something timeless, something that evokes natural respect, something fluid and forceful — yet capable of great gentleness and beauty, something colorful. Imagine now the cheering:
GO BIG BLUE! GO BIG BLUE! GO BIG BLUE!
Dave Redmon
Toys for Manhattan open for donations
About 55 years ago on a Christmas Eve, police officer Al Myers answered a call to a family resident. Upon taking care of the matter for the call, he realized the children at this home had no Christmas gifts waiting for them. Al returned to the station and told his fellow officers to go home and clean out their kids’ toy boxes, as their own shopping was already done, so these children would receive something on Christmas morning. Thus, Al’s Toys, which became Toys for Manhattan, was born. It still continues today and helps many in our community and surrounding area who might otherwise go without at Christmas.
This year, the shop is located at 3240 Kimball Ave. in Candlewood Shopping Center. Anyone may drop off donations (unwrapped new and used toys) /at the shop on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 5 and 8 p.m. from Nov. 16 to Dec. 16.
There are collections sites around town as well: Riley County Police Department, McCullough Development, Orscheln Farm & Home Supply and O’Reilly Auto Parts. Also Water’s True Value, Abbot Management Office, Menard’s, Little Apple Nutrition, American Family Insurance — Tim Engle Agency, DeHart Plumbing, Manhattan Dental, Edward Jones Financial Wamego, Legacy Realty of Kansas, Via Christi Home Medical, Salon One, Inspire ENT Pulmonology, 1419 Mercantile, Four Points by Sheraton, Chase Life Chiropractic, Riddle’s Jewelry and Five Below.
Questions, please call 785-313-2013.
Judy Padgett,
Director
Remembering people who built early Manhattan
Here’s the story of an ancestor of Linetta Hill, a Manhattan resident who passed away earlier this month.
Linetta was the great-granddaughter of Thomas Cruise, an Exoduster, who came on a train with other freed slaves to Manhattan April 25, 1879. Tom is profiled in “The Exodusters of 1879, And Other Black Pioneers of Riley County, Kansas, by Margaret Parker and Marcia Schuley. His ninety-year life was known for leadership activities, public speaking, defense of allegiances and humor.
In a Manhattan Mercury, April 24, 1929 interview, Cruise related:
“I did not know how many there was that came (in 1879) but there was two carloads of us who landed in Manhattan…and had to live in an old paper mill all winter.”
Cruise, a Union naval Civil War veteran, is a peacetime defender of the constitution. He believes it is the duty of everyone to vote. In his 50 years of residence here, Cruise has never failed to go to the polls on Election Day.
Cruise was an active member of the G.A.R; a property owner who attended Land Tax meetings, a church leader who went state conventions. Cruise often gave talks on President’s Day, as in 1930 when he joined C.A. Kimball, who spoke on Lincoln, while Cruise addressed slave life. His step-son, Miles Cruise/ Wood, the great-great-grandfather of Tiger Woods, came with him on the train at age of 7.
The descendants of the Cruise/Johnson/Hill family helped build early Manhattan, contributing to its diversity and providing their experiences to enriching our community.
Marcia Schuley
Riley County Genealogical Society volunteer
