Dodson an experienced, proven leader
Representative Mike Dodson has my vote. We need to return Mike to the Kansas Capitol to successfully advance Manhattan’s interests in KSU and MATC, economic development, health care, and USD 383. Mike is clearly the experienced and proven leader in this race.
He has served as mayor and city commissioner of Manhattan, as well as serving as commanding general of Fort Riley. These are important local experiences giving Mike remarkable knowledge on ensuring our continued economic viability and quality of life. Mike knows how to advocate and advance our local interests in the state budget and promote our community needs in workforce development, childcare, pension security, veterans, and sound tax policy.
Our community has seen Mike in action and how he relies on evidence-based decision making.
Mike engages different viewpoints to understand how a policy decision impacts our entire community. Representative Dodson has demonstrated his willingness to work in a bipartisan manner with his committee work in the statehouse.
I’m voting for Mike Dodson because he is a dedicated servant leader focused on finding solutions by building consensus. I find this a refreshing and sorely needed style of governing, as opposed to combative politics that seeks to divide people.
Tom Phillips
Former Representative
District 67
Schmidt to thank for harmful, wasteful lawsuit
If you have requested student-debt relief under President Biden’s recent $10,000 debt-relief plan, or you know someone who has, you won’t be getting that relief any time soon, and for that you can thank Kansas Attorney General Derick Schmidt, who is running to be our next governor.
Representing the State of Kansas, Schmidt (along with five other states) sued Biden. Under Biden’s plan, if you make under $125,000 annually, you can request up to $10,000 in student-debt relief. Since rolling out the plan, 22 million Americans have requested this relief. So why would Schmidt oppose helping millions of Americans be just a little better off? Because Derick Schmidt favors big business over hard-working, middle-class folks.
In the lawsuit, Schmidt challenges Biden’s plan by arguing that it harms the revenues of student loan servicing companies based in Missouri. Think about it: Schmidt is challenging Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan—a plan that will help hundreds of thousands of everyday Kansans — because it might hurt the bottom line of student debt loan servicing companies. Let that sink in.
Derrick Schmidt favors big business and special interests over every day Kansans. I can’t imagine he’ll act any differently if he is elected governor.
And if you’re wondering what Kris Kobach has in mind when he says his primary goal as attorney general should he be elected is to sue the Biden Administration often, this is what to expect — countless lawsuits that advocate for policies that harm most Kansans and waste tax-payer money. Schmidt’s lawsuit was dismissed last week because the judge determined that Schmidt lacked standing. Schmidt has appealed, which is why Biden’s plan is halted, and millions of Americans must wait for debt relief while the lawsuit is litigated. If Kobach is elected, expect many more harmful and wasteful lawsuits just like Schmidt’s.
Amii Castle
Lawrence
Keep Kelly in check
If you think Gov. Laura Kelly has a chance to win for the governorship, perish the thought, then you better make sure you vote for Kris Kobach for attorney general to keep her in check.
Larry Limbocker
2108 Snowbird Lane
Kelly does the right things for Kansas
I think Sen. Nancy Kassebaum’s words when she endorsed Gov. Laura Kelly are spot on. She said the governor’s commitment to finding solutions to the real problems in state government and her ability to rise above partisan politics and do the right things for Kansans made her the better choice. I find Kassebaum’s statement very telling since Republican candidate Derek Schmidt was her legislative assistant for six years, and she co-chaired his first campaign for attorney general.
Jason Coleman
1528 Williamsburg Drive