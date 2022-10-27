Editor’s note: The following are paid political letters.
Zito a great candidate for House 67
Our friend, Kim Zito, is running for the Kansas House, District 67. Kim is a former reporter for The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones and CNBC Europe. She understands finances and money. Not much gets past her. Because of her recent researc, House Reps introduced legislation last month that will cut property taxes. Kim isn’t even in the House yet, and she’s already finding solutions that are being taken up by current representatives. Imagine what she’ll do for us when she’s actually tere. Vote Zito No. 67!
Chris and Jerry Eilers
Don’t support Tracy Mann
I am writing to remind voters that Rep. Tracey Mann and the other two Republican representatives from Kansas voted in favor of objecting to at least one elecoral outcome on Jan. 6, 2021. In the Oct. 15 Manhattan Mercury, Mann stated, “The Jan. 6 committee is an oertly partisan, politically motivatd charade.”
These are good reasons not to vote for Rep. Tracey Mann.
Larry E. Erickson
Kelly deserves praise for work on improving human side of life
Just this past week, I read a news article that said the adoption rates over Gov. Laura Kelly’s four years in office had surpassed those of former governors Sam Brownback and Jeff Colyer.
The average from 2011 to 2018 (when they were in office) was 733, and in Kelly’s four years, the average was 1,000.
Before she was a politician, Gov. Kelly worked with disadvantaged youth. She saw the value of investing in training and support for foster care staff and prospective adoptive families. She has seen that training and support are key pieces of the increased adoption rate in Kansas.
She most certainly deserves praise for her work on the state budget and economic development (big-ticket items), but people also should be made aware of the work se does to improve the human side of life here in Kansas.
Robin Edmunds
Dodson voted on party lines even it went against his views
When you are voting, remember that Republican candidates are many times forced to vote with their party rather than their conscience.
Mike Dodson first voted for an amendment to fully fund special education, but then quickly changed his vote when party leaders told him not to vote for it. He says he is for Medicaid Expansion yet voted against it. He says he believes there are circumstances that warrant abortion, but he voted for the wording on the August 2nd amendment that would deny abortion even in cases of rape, incest, and the life of the mother.
Derek Schmidt affirmed racial bias exists in Kansas law enforcement but has no plans to mitigate it. He then tries to blame Governor Kelly for not supporting police while Governor Kelly has worked with both parties to deliver historic investments in law enforcement, including officers having better pay, better equipment, and better family benefits.
When voting be aware of the push of extremist ideas within the current Republican party. They often over-rule the individual votes and ideals of their members.
Kathy Swenson
Choose Zeck for state school board
Danny Zeck was an excellent member of the Leavenworth school board for 16 years. Now we need to elect Zeck to District 1 State Board of Education (SBOE). He’s a native born and raised Kansan and longtime owner of a local business enterprise. His knowledge in financial operations is very important in dealing with Kansas schools.
Zeck doesn’t have to study the issues like a newbie candidate; he has lived through them. The family has been longtime friends of our schools and community. His great-grandchildren follow generations schooled in Leavenworth County.
Zeck’s priorities for the SBOE and all school boards are honesty, transparency, accountability, local control and focus on academic achievement.
Listening to the concerns of parents, grandparents, guardians and taxpayers, Zeck found that teaching core academic subjects ranked No. 1. Core subjects include math, reading/phonics, English grammar, spelling, science, history, geography and more. All designed to meet two goals: bringing all capable students up to their age/grade level and putting them in line for a job or success in college.
To have time for these subjects would mean there would be absolutely no time for indoctrination.
Zeck says no to indoctrinating our children on social emotional or sexual behavior. No to indoctrination of social emotional learning (SEL) and critical race theory (CRT) which is part of SEL. Sadly, SEL was sold to our District 453 by a vote of five for and two against, even though President Vanessa Reid gave the board a great education on why parents do not want students indoctrinated. Alisa Murphy supported her.
During the pandemic, across the USA for the first time, taxpayers became more aware of curriculum because they were seeing it on computers at home. Shocked patrons began attending school board meetings to ask for changes. What did they get for standing up for their rights? They got called “terrorists” by Department of Justice Merrick Garland. Some parents were arrested. In fact if no federal department of education existed, the federal government would not be meddling in our schools.
Indoctrination of our students is spreading among schools like wildfire. If you haven’t seen actual examples of men dressed as drag queens reading stories to second-graders, students required to use “preferred pronouns,” sharing same-gender bathrooms, sports dressing rooms, or sports, and more, then change your TV channel. Get active. Vote Zeck.
Donna Gillett
Support Zeck for District 1 state school board
When schools were closed because of unconstitutional edicts and online classes became the “new norm” in 2020, this was the best thing to happen for our children and grandchildren. While we trusted sending our children and grandchildren to taxpayer funded school systems, we discovered education was no longer a priority, but indoctrination was. Observing online classes, parents saw teacher/student relationships and discovered prior approved curriculum did not meet educational standards. Parents, grandparents, and other taxpayers became aware of the Marxist indoctrination that has seeped into every aspect of our society. Outraged, parents began to speak at school board meetings exposing pornography, racism, hatred for the United States, and other Marxist agendas that are taught in the classroom. Parents and grandparents began to fight back.
When Danny Zeck made the decision to stand for “Kansas Kids,” District 1 Board of Education citizens stepped forth in support of his endeavor. As a conservative voter, a Christian, and lover of the Constitution, I support Danny Zeck for this public servant seat. Danny understands that learning begins at home with the parents and the children do not belong to the government. Danny does not align himself with the establishment and is a voice of reason for the community. A voice that will not take a bribe from any political organization to push any unconstitutional edicts, programs, or curriculum that could negatively affect the minds of the most vulnerable in the community, the children.
In 2021, when conservative citizens ran for local school boards and were elected, it gave hope to parents especially in USD-453 and USD-469. Although over 63% of the state budget goes to education, our state ranks among the lowest in education. Danny supports instructing the children in reading, writing and arithmetic and not an emotional-based curriculum that neither improves test scores nor prepares students for college or vocational schools.
I am confident when Danny Zeck becomes a a member of the District 1 State School Board, he will get the focus back on education and stop the political talking points and agenda to “dumb down” the next generation. Let us fight for the kids and vote for Danny Zeck for District 1 State School Board.
April Cromer
