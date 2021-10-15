The following is a paid political letter:
Hagemeister and Hardeman strong candidates for school board
In my several terms as Riley County attorney, I had the honor of working with Karla Hagemeister and Jayme Morris Hardeman, two women now running for a seat on the USD 383 School Board.
Karla Hagemeister is the long-term Victim Witness Coordinator for the Riley County Attorney. In that position, she assures that crime victims are not forgotten. She stands up for victim’s rights, comforts crime victims and regularly faces attorneys and court situations. She schedules witness meetings. She stands up for what she knows to be true, often in tense, complex situations.
Jayme Morris Hardeman is an experienced administrator. She led the Court Appointed Service Agency, designed to protect abused children for many years, guarding several children herself. She and her assistants could be counted on. She has served as a Manhattan City Commissioner. Her love of children and her administrative experience will translate into an active, effective school board member.
Please join me in electing these two stellar candidates
Bill Kennedy
Hagemeister a true leader in a crisis
During this upcoming local election, I want to encourage voters to go to the polls to vote for Board of Education incumbent Karla Hagemeister, who is running for reelection. As a current Board of Education member, I’ve sat on the board with Karla for the past four years and have watched her grow as a board member and leader. She is a very thoughtful and dedicated board member who expertly balances the need for sailing a steady ship with the need for continuing to make minor course adjustments to ensure the success of our USD 383 children.
The board of education is a local, non-partisan and unpaid board whose charge is to ensure that our USD 383 school district is well run in the primary mission of educating our children. This means that the board is often tasked with the seemingly mundane. For example, approving routine and long-planned-for purchases (everything from lawnmowers to school buses) or listening to and digging into annual reports (everything from school nutrition to test scores). However, these areas and others are anything but mundane. Having a committed board member, like Karla, who takes the time to pour over the details of these purchases and reports, ask deliberate questions, and follow up in a timely manner is key to making a board and school district run effectively. For four years, I’ve watched Karla meticulously prepare for board meetings: reading through the hundreds of pages of agenda materials, preparing questions for administrators, meeting with constituents, and seeking feedback from community members and leaders on the direction of our school district. This is the type of leader constituents should want to serve their community. She leads out of love for the students, a need to make our 383 school district function efficiently and effectively, and a desire to gently push for changes where necessary.
A leader’s true mettle is not only leading in the day-to-day mundane, though. It is in a crisis that we see a leader’s true character emerge. Our community had a front row seat to watching Karla step up as the board president during the onslaught of the pandemic to carefully navigate how changes would impact our students and teachers. With every decision, Karla sought consistent, careful communication, even when there were few right answers. It was important to her that we be clear and intentional about our decisions, so that we didn’t give our families, students and teachers the whiplash by going back and forth, like we saw happen in so many other school districts. I know that this wasn’t easy for Karla; any leader would have been tested and pushed to make rash decisions. Karla taught me, however, that thoughtfulness, patience, kindness and grace are often a very good way to lead through a difficult time. She demonstrated this practice at the beginning of her term and hasn’t strayed from her methodology.
I have full confidence that our community and USD 383 school district will be in good hands with Karla Hagemeister on board of education for another term.
Katrina Lewison
Hagemeister, Hardeman both empathetic leaders
Patrons of USD 383 have a big decision to make on Election Day. School board candidates Karla Hagemeister, Jayme Morris Hardeman and Teresa Parks are empathetic leaders who will keep student needs front and center, support USD 383 staff and faculty, and make decisions based on fact and reason, rather than conjecture and popular opinion.
During the campaign, Hagemeister, Morris-Hardeman and Parks have worked tirelessly to learn the issues and provide thoughtful input to discussions about curriculum, budget and students’ needs. I know that if elected, they will ask difficult questions and wisely direct resources appropriately to ensure student success. Most importantly, they will listen to fellow board members, district staff and educators.
For our community, for our schools and for our students, Hagemeister, Morris Hardeman and Parks are a clear choice.
Sincerely,
Bill Spiegel
