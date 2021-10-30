(Editor’s note: The following are paid political letters.)
Vote for pro-education
candidates Hagemeister,
Morris-Hardeman and Parks
To the editor:
We have an unprecedented situation with regards to the election for members of the USD 383 Board of Education.
Unlike previous elections that featured members of our community wanting to serve their community, we now have three candidates who are running to serve their national ideological leaders, including the self avowed Leninist, Steve Bannon. Leninists want to blow up the system, and that’s what the local Republican Party leaders have been doing to our Board of Education meetings.
The same issues being used to beat up our school board are being used to pummel school boards across the country. This is not a grassroots movement. It is a nationally driven effort by people opposed to public education — which also includes one of our local candidates. Sowing chaos is their strategy for gaining power and for undermining our public schools.
However, there are three people running who are interested in supporting public education, preserving Manhattan’s reputation for being a model school district in Kansas, and supporting the students and teachers of USD383. These three are Karla Hagemeister, Jayme Morris-Hardeman, and Teresa Parks. They want to move our schools forward in a positive manner. They have not brought in speakers from out of town, or out of state, to promote an ideological agenda.
These three deserve your vote so that Manhattan’s reputation for being a pro-education community can be preserved. And our students deserve people on the USD383 Board who will advocate for them, rather than people who take their marching orders from national PACs and the local Republican Party.
David Colburn
1906 Bluestem Terrace
Support two-tenths sales tax measure on ballot
To the editor:
As members of the Manhattan community and the rural areas outside the city limits, we believe that necessary improvement of our roads and bridges is imperative for safe conditions for us all. We support the 0.2-cent Riley County Retail Sales Tax Proposition and hope that you will vote YES to this question on the ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Voting YES means infrastructure projects will address and replace current deficient culverts and bridges, as well as help to reconstruct many county roads to bring them up to minimum design standards. As traffic increases with population growth in our area, let’s be proactive and ready. Vote YES!
Thank you!
The Riley County Farm Bureau Board of Directors
Ruzzin, Ebert and
Weixelman would make
a difference on school board
To the editor:
To make a difference with our school board we must elect Ruzzin, Ebert and Weixelman.
Without a majority on the board we’ll again see focus on Critical Race Theory and social justice. If you want to see schools focus on educating our children on academics without divisively separating our kids into groups, WE NEED TO ELECT ALL THREE!
This helps ensure our kids are focused on the academic skills they need and not taught to mistrust each other.
Frank Beer
3980 Bald Eagle Drive
Reddi will listen
to constituents
To the editor:
If you see yourself and your opinions blue, red, right, left or center… Usha listens.
Sometimes she finds the thread that connects us all and gives us that important feedback. Usha can also agree to disagree and shake your hand.
She is a leader — a strong leader who represents all of us. Vote for Usha Reddi. She is ready for us — all of us.
Cindy Pitts
1006 Leavenworth St.
Firefighter group
endorses Estabrook,
Jankovich and Reddi
To the editor:
After meeting with and discussing issues confronting Manhattan, IAFF L-2275 Manhattan Firefighter PAC endorses Aaron Estabrook, Rich Jankovich, and Usha Reddi for the Manhattan City Commission.
Tim Davenport, president
IAFF L-2275 Manhattan Firefighter PAC
3004 Pecanwood Drive
(Editor’s note: The following are unpaid letters.)
Publisher shows faux surprise about party involvement
in local elections
To the editor:
The publisher’s faux outrage in Sunday’s editorial over city and school board candidates’ alignment with political parties reminds me of the memorable line from my favorite movie “Casablanca”: I’m shocked, shocked to find out that gambling is going on in here!”
Mr. Seaton pounds his chest: This is all flat-out wrong. Of course, “this” is only after taking advertising money for the same edition’s front page ad from three Democrats running as a team for the school board. “Oh, thank you very much,” says Captain Renault, played by publisher Ned Seaton.
Bob Strawn
1551 Williamsburg Court
Board shouldn’t
have lifted mask rule
before Thanksgiving
To the editor:
This is a message for the USD 383 school board.
As a taxpayer with two children attending USD 383, one of whom is a student at MHS West, and a wife who is employed at MHS West, I was appalled by the boards decision to conduct a “trial” experiment in public health three weeks before Thanksgiving.
A decision which was ultimately inevitable, the timing of the board’s decision to make masking “optional” at MHS starting November 1st is exceptionally poor judgement for the following reasons…
The experiment will occur three weeks before families gather for Thanksgiving, increasing the chance of community spread and causing serious anxiety and reconsiderations of family get togethers for whose loved ones who are immune compromised or ineligible for vaccination COVID case numbers lag up to 14 days behind exposures, thereby making the “trial” largely blind before the Thanksgiving break.
The district has a proven track record of COVID containment with current mitigation, which includes universal masking. This proven layer of mitigation should NOT be removed until 5- to 11-year-olds have been given the opportunity to become fully vaccinated because hundreds of MHS students come home every night to younger siblings or adults whose immunity is now waning
Masking has negligible effect on student academic performance in the classroom. Being home in quarantine does. Ask a teacher…any of them.
With decades of public health initiatives written throughout the public education system, the board must serve as an advocate for the tenets of public health at all times.
For the record, and to dispel the motivations of my concerns, I am fully vaccinated with Moderna as is my wife. My high school child is also fully vaccinated with Pfizer. We wait for our younger child to be eligible in mere WEEKS pending VRBPAC recommendation to the FDA and CDC.
We’ve done our part as a family. Please keep doing yours. Let’s take care of the least of us and those most vulnerable. Always.
A disappointed and concerned father,
Matthew Curtis
1625 Fisherman’s Lane
Klieman’s comments unfair to players
To the editor:
This is in reference to the article dated Oct. 21, “Happy thoughts.”
Klieman’s comments in the newspaper are incorrect and a putdown to all 18- to 22-year-old plus their parents for their upbringing. His comment, “I’m telling you guys 18- to 22-year-olds can’t handle the negative side of things.”
There are 18- to 22-year-olds serving in the military, holding down jobs, raising families, plus other adult positions on a daily basis without problems. The problem may be his leadership.
He needs to verbally apologize to all for his comments and lack of leadership.
Roy Head
728 Ridgewood Drive
Budget outpaces
population growth
To the editor:
The latest U.S. Census came out recently. It compares several categories from 2010 to 2020. Ten years. Riley County’s population in 2010 was listed at 71,116, and in 2020 was 71,959. Riley County grew 843 people — not families, people.
In 2010 the Riley County budget was $34,828,269. In 2020, it was $64,394,474. That’s almost a 100% increase in the last 10 years. It cost us that much to take care of 843 more people? How much more grown can we stand?
Dwight Jonson
90 Tuttle Creek View