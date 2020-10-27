Editor’s note: The following are paid political letters.
Bollier attack ads come from McConnell and his group in DC
To the editor:
If you wonder who pays for and controls the attack ads against Barbara Bollier and ends each one with “Senate Leadership Fund is responsible for the content of this advertisement” (as I once did), please know that this is the PAC (Political Action Committee) controlled and directed by Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and his group in Washington, D.C.
They have no campaign spending limitations and only announce at the end of the political advertisements who produced the ad for broadcast in Kansas. They seem to have all kinds of “facts” and “assertions” that really lack proper explanations, total accuracy or completeness — and even untruths.
I wonder how much they really know or even care about what happens in the Great State of Kansas. Must be nice to have so much money to spend (reported $7.5 million in Kansas alone).
Please be sure to know all the facts before you vote on Nov. 3.
Bill Muir
Why I voted no on the proposed half-cent sales tax
To the editor:
The current half-cent sales tax that is sunseting in 2022 was the brain child of the late Riley County Commissioner Bob Newsome of District 3. As the BOCC discussed ways to raise additional funds for budgeting purposes, Bob had promised not to raise the mill levy to his constituents. He figured that there were so many KSU students and other renters who spent their money within Riley County, why not implement a sales tax as those individuals aren’t paying property tax? Also the Country Stampede was bringing in a lot of business to the area. So Bob wanted the half cent sales tax for “roads and bridges.” After all, those individuals drove on Riley County roads and bridges.
Manhattan city government officials decided they wanted some of that sales tax money once Bob got his dog and pony show on the road. Bob didn’t like sharing, but he was forced into it this time. The city ended up getting one quarter of the sales tax for jobs and economic development; so did Ogden, Randolph, Leonardville and Riley. Those small cities complained, however, saying that their residents spent their money within Manhattan. Bob didn’t care.
The Half Cent Roads and Bridges/Jobs and Economic Development Sales Tax initiative passed. It was passed again Nov. 6, 2012. The current county commissioners were asked if they wanted to put this on the ballot again, and for whatever reason they declined. Marvin Rodriguez just wanted to make sure that the small cities were covered at a city/county meeting of Feb. 20, 2020. They decided that an interlocal agreement with the city was good enough for them!
According to The Manhattan Mercury in its February 21, 2020, issue, three city commissioners reassured the BOCC that the smaller cities would be included in the half cent citywide sales tax. Nowhere on the ballot question does it mention any proceeds going to the small cities! What a con job!
That is why the city of Manhattan has the half-cent sales tax on the ballot! They claim it is a citywide replacement tax. NO it is not. The small cities within Riley County will get none of the sales tax! And Country Stampede left Manhattan! But if this is a citywide tax, the businesses in Pottawatomie County get included as they are not currently. Greedy for Walmart and Menard’s.
How do I know all of this? Because I was there 20 years ago, and the rest of this is online. BOCC minutes of their Feb. 20, 2020 meeting are pretty clear as to what happened. Stacy Kohlmeier’s ad in the Mercury is very misleading.
Janet Betts Dean
