Ruzzin, Ebert and Weixelman will make a difference on school board To the editor: To make a difference with our school board we must elect Ruzzin, Ebert and Weixelman. Without a majority on the board we’ll again see focus on Critical Race Theory and social justice. If you want to see schools focus on educating our children on academics without divisively separating our kids into groups, WE NEED TO ELECT ALL THREE! This helps ensure our kids are focused on the academic skills they need and not taught to mistrust each other. Frank Beer 3980 Bald Eagle Drive
Editor’s note: The following are paid political letters.
Morris-Hardeman, Hagemeister, Parks best choices for school board
Local elections are important, and this school board election is significant. Rarely do voters have options, so it is extremely satisfying to have choices. The quality of public schools is vital to a community, so whether you have children in PreK-12 schools or not, educate yourself and vote in this election.
If you have already made your selection for school board candidates, then read no further. If you are undecided or were not planning on voting and want some advice, continue to read.
There are three seats up for election, and six candidates to choose from. The choice is clear. It is not even close. It is abundantly clear to me, an individual that has spent my entire life in Manhattan, graduated from these schools, and worked in this school system for 31 years, which three candidates should be elected to the USD 383 Board of Education.
An incredibly wise mentor of mine once told me that the best school board members were those that had served on school site councils. Which of our candidates have served on Site Counciils? I was the principal at one of our middle schools for nine years. Jayme Morris-Hardeman was on our Site Council and served as Chair. Without a doubt she brings leadership, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills to the table. Karla Hagemeister served on our Site Council when I was principal at our local high school. She, too, brings not only that experience but experience in serving currently on our board as has done an exceptional job in her tenure.
I also have experienced working with Theresa Parks, as her children attended the schools that I led as principal. Theresa was the epitome of what a healthy school-parent partnership can be. She advocated for her children, appropriately, and worked with the school and staff for productive outcomes. She challenged us, yes, but never finger pointed or blamed others. On the contrary, there was a true spirit of teamwork.
The choice is clear. It is as plain as the nose on my face. Morris-Hardemen, Hagemeister, and Parks are the BEST choices for USD 383 Board of Education.
Greg Hoyt
3309 Newbury
MacFarlane was an excellent student, would be a great commissioner
I taught at KSU for more than 20 years, and few students left a deeper impression on me: Monica MacFarlane was one of the best. Why? For a number of reasons.
1. She was one of the brightest students, able to grasp the most complex ideas; ideas that I had to spend extra time explaining to most. Monica was an exceptional student.
2. Her ability to explain these ideas and concepts to other students was outstanding.
3. Her care about others was unequaled. She would go out of her way to help other students. To explain: this was a quality unheard of among the vast majority of students. In this context, she deeply impressed me.
4. As a political scientist, I have devoted my life to writing on (16 books,90 articles) and trying to understand the political process from top to bottom. It probably does not come as a surprise when I say that finding politicians of any persuasion who are not dedicated to their own interest and power is unique. Monica is one of those who will be an exception. Manhattan will be lucky to have her.
I most strongly support Monica for Manhattan City Council. I only wish I were still resident of Manhattan so I could vote for her!
Dale Herspring, university distinguished professor emeritus
Lacey, Washington
Claim about CRT with school board isn’t true
In the KMAN forum on Oct. 9, USD 383 board of education candidate Jayme Morris-Hardeman denied that CRT (critical race theory) has been brought up and discussed by the school board.
That is not true. It was brought up at two different board meetings, April 21 and May 5, when the board wanted to approve materials containing CRT/CRTL for professional development instruction for teachers. On April 21, Karla Hagemeister and three other board members voted to approve the purchase.
Additionally, both Jayme Morris-Hardeman and candidate Teresa Parks spoke at a board meeting on June 2nd in strong favor of the CRT-based material. The board still holds a $6,000 “credit” to purchase “materials to be determined later,” and these would likely include materials containing CRT/CRTL-based teachings.
Advocates of CRT believe that some students are too “privileged” while others are too “oppressed” to fully realize their potential without more “equity,” which is better described as coercive redistribution. It’s becoming increasingly clear that CRT is just a political weapon that those on the Left use to teach minorities they are victims and oppressed, no matter what they have or what they achieve, and the end goal is more consolidated power for their party. Obviously, this teaching will end up causing more division and hate in society; exactly what we don’t need.
CRT is juvenile and racist at its core, and it should be rejected without hesitation. From what I’ve observed, the current school board will continue injecting CRT/CRTL into our schools if Hagemeister, Morris-Hardeman, and/or Parks are elected. Aside from voting, parents must speak up and hold the school board accountable, as many are all across the nation.
Christine Weixelman, Betty Mattingly-Ebert and Steven Ruzzin all favor quality, fulfilling education over politically-driven social indoctrination. Parents, please stand up for your children and vote!
Elyse Morlock
2415 Justin Drive
Matta, Butler are qualified informed city commission candidates
John Matta and Wynn Butler, both past mayors, are two of the most qualified and informed city commissioners we have ever had. John Matta has handled multi-million-dollar budgets larger than that of Manhattan, and Wynn has proven himself to be one of the most knowledgeable and available nonpartisan commissioners we have ever had on the issues and their consequences. Join me in making sure these two candidates get elected. Manhattan needs them.
Larry Limbocker
2108 Snowbird Drive
Macfarlane dedicated to the common good
Monica Macfarlane was a student of mine, both as an undergraduate and graduate. She worked with me on productive research. Over the years I have become a friend of this impressive woman, and now I am volunteering to help her become a Manhattan City Commissioner. The thing I want people to understand the most about Monica Macfarlane is that she is a good person, and that she is absolutely dedicated to the common good. This has been an guiding thread throughout her life. The second thing I want people to know is that she is one of the smartest people I have ever worked with, in the best way.
Her mind is particularly attuned to public service, especially local service. She knows the history and the issues Manhattan is facing inside and out. She has proven that she is willing to dedicate the time and effort to really work for Manhattan. Moreover, she is not someone who is on a particular team — she is a genuinely independent thinker and she will not make decisions based on fear of what one party or the other thinks. She can sort through options and make the best choices for Manhattan better.
Monica Macfarlane would be a breath of fresh air for Manhattan. She could move us past our current malaise into a focused future for Manhattan, with a concentration on neighborliness, better jobs and more affordable housing. Please consider Monica Macfarlane when you vote, on or before Nov. 2.
Laurie Johnson
1409 Westwind Drive