Editor’s note: The following are paid political letters.
Re-elect Mike Dodson, a thoughtful, respectful candidate for KS House
It is with great pleasure that I write this letter of support to re-elect Mike Dodson as our Kansas District 27 State Representative.
Mike has a lifelong history of serving others. From his distinguished professional career in military leadership including serving as commanding general of Fort Riley … to the years he served our community as Manhattan city commissioner and mayor … and now in his current role as our elected Representative in Topeka for the last two years. Mike has always focused his time and talent on working with others to accomplish important things.
I have had the opportunity to work directly with Mike on a couple of business and community projects and I have always been impressed with his thoughtful approach to working through complex issues. Mike listens intently, assimilates information quickly and thoroughly and then carefully and methodically problem solves with others to develop alternatives and implementation plans.
Mike is very respectful when dealing with others that have conflicting opinions and ideas. He never shirks from conflict. Rather, Mike utilizes conflict to help arrive at good solutions in a collaborative way. Such an important attribute to work effectively with people in general and certainly in a legislative leader.
For these reasons among others, I hope you will join me in voting for Mike Dodson to continue as our State Representative on November 3.
Stacy Kohlmeier
5127 MacLeod Drive
Dodson is a candidate with integrity, character
Voters will soon choose a representative for the 67th District of the Kansas House of Representatives, with incumbent Republican Mike Dodson facing Democratic challenger Kim Zito. We deserve a representative that is pragmatic, analytical in approaching issues and problems, and most importantly, collegial in working with others who have different political values and principles. In this age of political partisanship and poisonous discourse, we need a person as our representative that is able to work with members of the opposing party to advance the well being of all Kansans.
Kim Zito is not that person. I attended the USD 383 School Board Meetings in the summer of 2021 and was troubled by her behavior and demeanor. When given the opportunity to address the members of the board, she was rude, dismissive, arrogant, and contemptuous towards those in the room that were not in favor of CRT in Manhattan schools. She does not possess the temperament or the personality to effectively work across the aisle as a legislator in the Kansas House of Representatives.
I encourage voters to view the June 2021 school board meetings on YouTube and decide if her demeanor and behavior are acceptable. I believe if she acted like this at a school board meeting, she would act like this in the legislature, and thus would be ineffective as our representative in Topeka.
I am sick and tired of the petulant and immature behavior of many involved in politics and in the governing of our state and nation. We deserve better leaders, and Mike Dodson, because of his character, integrity, and record of public service and demonstrated accomplishments as a city commissioner, mayor, and state representative, is the better candidate for serving as our voice for the 67th District.
Bob Funk
4112 Wellington Drive