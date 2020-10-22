Neighbors question Eugene Field School plans
To the editor:
Thanks go to the USD 383 School Board who on Oct. 7 directed their facilities planners to show how the expanded Eugene Field School will appear and seek input from affected homeowners living in four adjacent neighborhoods – Humboldt West, Eugene Field, Historic Water Tower and City Park West.
The Board did this after neighbors voiced with shock and displeasure upon learning the 2009 neighborhood playground funded by a City of Manhattan grant was scheduled for removal, as well as the athletic field.
The facility planners meet Oct. 19 with a sizeable group of neighborhood residents and leaders socially distanced at the high school auditorium. Drawings showed a Eugene Field School twice its current size, twice the parking and a second locked playground. They propose a much smaller, public playground situated in a tiny, triangular sliver of ground that neighborhood children will have to navigate through parked cars to access. How safe is that?
With the planned school expansion and parking lot paving, one resident asked if a rain run-off study had been done to show any possible impacts on the surrounding neighborhoods. Officials said no study has been done.
Some residents living directly across from the school urged planners to give more study or thought to abetting the impact of twice the traffic in a traditional neighborhood.
Following the meeting, facility planners met with homeowners with specific questions. Residents learned this was their only public meeting to see plans and provide input to this major neighborhood development. Yet questions were raised and unanswered. What is the urgency? Can’t we all be good neighbors and continue dialogue?
Tim Lindemuth, president
Eugene Field Neighborhood Association