Editor's note: The following are paid political letters.
Arthur can provide moderate voice for community
To the editor:
Cheryl Arthur is needed in Topeka to provide a moderate voice for our community. She will work with all representatives including those across the aisle. I have known Cheryl Arthur for over 10 years as a friend. She is tolerant and listens to people of all viewpoints. She gets things done.
Cheryl Arthur knows we need good schools with realistic solutions to the Coronavirus problem. She has worked in school systems across Kansas and Missouri and knows what it takes to educate our children to be responsible citizens. She will work for healthy economic development in Kansas District 67. She will advocate for good medical care for all Kansans.
We need Cheryl Arthur to bridge the gap between parties in Topeka, to help legislators work together to design a reasonable budget that works for all citizens.
Judy Regehr,
12051 Homestead Road, Riley
Voters should look beyond Marshall's scare tactics when considering Bollier
To the editor:
Roger Marshall is running an ad asserting that Barbara Bollier won't bring a moderate or bipartisan voice to Washington as she has pledged. She's "too extreme for Kansas." His proof? She has "voted with Democrats 90% of the time."
What does that even mean? How many of her Democratic colleagues in the Kansas Senate need to vote the same on any one bill to constitute "voting with Democrats?" More importantly, does Rep. Marshall think we are so naive as to believe that voting with Democrats necessarily equals voting against Republicans? In Kansas? Really?? What could she have accomplished in the years she has served if she voted against a majority of her Republican colleagues 90% of the time? If she was such a partisan obstructionist, would she have the endorsement of some of those Republicans she's served with?
I saw this same sort of flawed logic in the last election. This year I see more manipulative tricks like dropping Nancy Pelosi's name into Marshall's ads without any context or actual connection to Bollier, because he knows there is a certain segment of the population who have a visceral negative reaction to Pelosi, and he's betting that the very fact that Bollier is a Democrat is excuse enough to throw that in. It's this excessively partisan mindset I have every confidence that Barbara Bollier will NOT fall into in the U.S. Senate. We need to take a first step to restoring bipartisan cooperation in Washington. We need to elect Barbara Bollier.
Mary Siegle,
1013 Houston St.
Dodson the best person to serve in Kansas House
To the editor:
We are indeed fortunate to have Mike Dodson running for the Kansas State House to represent the Manhattan area.
I have personally known Mike for over 30 years; from when he was battalion commander to commanding general at Fort Riley. Then in retirement, from Manhattan City commissioner to mayor. In my over 40 years in Manhattan , there has not been a better totally qualified person to be a Kansas State representative to serve the Manhattan area.
Join me in voting for Mike Dodson.
Arthur F. Loub,
1517 Williamsburg Drive
Mask ordinance is not what's bringing down sales tax money
To the editor:
Headline in Wednesday’s Manhattan Mercury: “Hatesohl, Butler concerned mask ordinance deterring visitors from Manhattan, pushing them to Junction City.” Huh? What? Are you serious? That has got to be one of the silliest things I have heard in some time.
First of all, where is the proof? Where is the proof that Manhattanites and non-Manhattanites are responsible for an increase in Junction City’s sales tax collections and a decrease in Manhattan’s because they are headed to Junction City to spend money because one does not have to wear a mask there. Don’t simply make things up! That goes for Hatesohl, Butler, and the Mercury! Let me make five suggestions of my own for the loss of sales tax revenue in Manhattan.
First of all, the commanding general of Fort Riley has, as pointed out in the Mercury article, barred soldiers from Aggieville, something that could have some small impact on sales tax revenues. Second, student numbers at Kansas State University are down, which could also have some small impact on sales tax revenues. Third, I assume many Manhattanites, like me, have started buying certain things from Amazon since they are far too often not available from our local stores. Fourth, there has been a slight change by Kansas State University officials in football weekends in Manhattan, has to have an impact. And fifth, how many Manhattanites have lost their jobs and simply do not have the cash available to help keep money flowing into our city’s tax coffers? Now is simply not the time to be stupid. Now is not the time for mask removal. So many of us have not faced the burial of a loved one, let’s work to keep it that way!
Richard Baker
3052 Conrow
Hawk understands what Kansas people need
To the editor:
I will be voting for Tom Hawk for senator for the the 22nd District of the Kansas Senate.
Tom has lived in this Senate District 22 since his first days as a KSU student. He has been a leader in education from his time in the classroom teacher, many recall “Mr. Hawk” from their early mathematics classes.
Tom has also been a leader at the Manhattan/Ogden school district. He was responsible for guiding the growth of technology in the District’s administration and classrooms. Envisioning the need for additional learning tools, coupled with Tom’s ability to systemically incorporate those tools, allowed USD 383 to move forward with enhanced technology connections with the world. Tom understands the abilities of Schools Districts.
Tom led in the Kansas House during his tenure and didn’t lose a step in leading the Kansas Senate, supporting funding for Kansas State University with his knowledge and support of higher education.
Tom served on the Kansas Board of Regents Future of Higher Higher Education Council.
Tom has worked to restore funding to KSU following major financial cuts in Higher Education.
Both of these have impacted this area with supporting and quality improvement.
To be effective in the Kansas Legislature for 14 years, one must understand what Kansas people need and how best it can be created and funded. This requires coordination with both political sides. Tom clearly has the ability to do that.
Kansas will profit with Tom Hawk continuing to lead and coordinate with others to build Kansas.
Bob Stamey
608 Houston St.