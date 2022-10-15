Kelly works thoughtfully, gets things done as governor
Gov. Laura Kelly has accomplished great things for Kansas in her first term. However, I want to address her leadership style, a direct contributor to her successes, rather than her accomplishments. I have had a front-row seat for 10 years watching Laura work as a state senator and as governor.
She is a petite woman with a soft voice, which leads some people to assume that she is not a strong leader. Believe me, she is no pushover! She is the epitome of an iron hand in a velvet glove. As I have watched her work, I’ve been reminded of the line in Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: “Though she be but little, she is fierce.”
Lieutenant Gov. David Toland has accurately summed up the governor’s work personality as “Don’t boss her, don’t cross her.” Laura works quietly and thoughtfully. She does not insult or embarrass those who disagree with her. In her own way, she gets good things accomplished. Please support her bid for re-election.
Katha Hurt
Zeck a great choice for state school board
I am writing in support of Danny Zeck, representing District 1 on the Kansas Board of Education. Danny wants to refocus education back to academics and return education to local control.
Danny is concerned about our children, our students, learning what they need to know to be good citizens who can support themselves and their families and contribute to our society. He is concerned about them learning the basics everyone needs.
According to the Kansas Department of Education (KSDE) over 60% of our students are learning below grade level! In fact, quoting from KSDE, only 34% of 10th graders designated as “not low income” are on track to be college or career ready in English and only 26% are on track in math. The numbers for “low-income” students are even worse...only 15% and 9% respectively.
Those numbers tell us that our schools are failing to teach our children what they need to know. We are spending over $16,000 per pupil. Our spending per pupil has greatly outpaced inflation over the last 30 years while achievement according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress has steadily declined. While the number of students enrolled has increased by only 8% over the last 30 years the number of managers and other non-teacher employees has increased by over 50%.
Obviously spending more money alone is not the solution to better achievement.
Danny served on a local school board for many years. While this is wonderful experience, he has admitted to mistakenly trusting the administration too much at times. I do not think he will make that mistake again! He will definitely do his homework!
I come from a family of educators. One sister was a classroom teacher and guidance counselor and she and her husband were members of the National Education Association (NEA) for over 60 years. I have noticed in the official NEA publications and correspondence that my sister receives that they don’t talk about educating our children very much. One recent publication is titled “Back to the Basics,” but the subtitle is “It Takes a Village.” The primary article is about adhering to the “Sustainable Community Schools” model which takes a “holistic approach…geared towards inclusivity and taking care of the entire community.” It talks about “leveling the playing field,” but apparently that requires teaching to the lowest common denominator.
The current State Board of Education is failing our kids and failing the taxpayers. Danny Zeck’s name may be the last one on the ballot, but you should vote ZeckForKansasKids.
Henry Hungerbeeler
Support Jeff Howards for state school board
As a parent of two school-age children, I urge you to support Jeff Howards for state board of education. Jeff is a professional who will do his homework and study the issues to make the best decisions for all kids.
In contrast, his opponent will push far-right, extreme idealogy for ultra-conservative control of education policy, ignoring data and input from constituents. Instead of promoting the playbook of banning books and micromanaging teachers in the classroom, we need someone who cares about improving academic achievement. If you’ve had enough of far-right extremists attempting to dictate how life should be for all Kansans, please support Jeff Howards, who will read all the background material, listen to all constituents, and judiciously discuss issues, always keeping in mind the well-being of all stakeholders in education. Please support and vote for Jeff Howards Nov. 8.
Katie Allen, Ed.D.
