Where’s all that money going?
To the editor:
We are often told Kansas State football brings a lot of money to Manhattan. While this is certainly true, the important question is, where does it go? Millions and millions of dollars come into the Athletic Department from TV contracts, advertising, and ticket sales, but do these many dollars actually stay in Manhattan, and who do they benefit? What is the actual benefit to the student and people of Manhattan?
Where the money goes is right before our very eyes. Look at the football facilities built in recent years. They are very impressive. Actually, all of the sports teams at K-State have new facilities, and they also are very impressive. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent on these buildings. This is where the money goes.
Also huge amounts of money is going to the salaries of the coaches and staff. Head football coach, Chris Klieman makes $2.5 million per year. His coaching staff totals $3.55 million in salaries. The offensive coordinator, for example, makes $500,000. The men’s basketball head coach, Bruce Weber, makes $2.8 million. (Yes, they took slight pay cuts this year as a result of the COVID-19 virus, but they are small and temporary.) This is where the money goes.
Businesses do well during the seven weekends of football. Sure, a lot of beer and food and hotel rooms are sold. But who actually benefits from these sales? Clerks and waiters and maids get extra work, but their wages are a small portion of the money passed around on these weekends. It’s the out of town owners and shareholders of the hotel chains and restaurant franchises that reap the profits. That is where the money goes.
The important question is where does the money not go? It doesn’t go to maintaining the university’s academic buildings or infrastructure, nor does it go to providing faculty members with competitive salaries. And sadly and unfortunately it doesn’t go toward providing the students at K-State with a better education. Nary a penny.
The relationship between athletics and the university is mutually beneficial; they both need one another. But for too long, K-State’s athletic department has gotten it back scratched (and their pockets filled), while the university has gotten flee bitten.
But, can athletics make the case that the university is not entitled to any of the money made by its athletic programs? After all, athletics is an independent, local agency that make its own money and can spend it as it pleases. No it can’t. The university give much to the K-State athletic department, including the football players who get their brains beaten out all season long.
The university deserves and badly needs to benefit from the millions of football dollars coming to Manhattan. A percentage – 2 percent? 10 percent? – of the proceeds from athletics’ ticket and advertising sales should go toward benefiting the academic programs at K-State. This is only fair. The tax payers, the university students, the faculty, the university president, and the board of regents should insist on athletics sharing some of this money. The time for this has come.
Imagine what the university could do with some of that beer money.
Ned Gatewood
