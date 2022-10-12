Voter registration deadline approaches
As we approach the 2022 general election, I write to remind voters that the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 18.
Whether you are registering for the first time, have moved, or changed your name, you must complete a voter registration form. Registering to vote is easy and safe! Kansans can register to vote at their county election office, at the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), or online at VoteKansas.gov. This .gov site lets Kansans know they are accessing an official, secure government website, rather than a non-governmental third-party site.
To register to vote online, you must have a valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s identification card. Individuals who do not have either form of identification can register to vote using a paper application available at sos.ks.gov under the Elections tab. Voters who cannot afford an ID card may apply for a free non-driver’s ID card through the Department of Revenue.
I encourage all eligible Kansans to register to vote or update their voter registration before the Oct. 18 deadline and exercise their right to vote in the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Respectfully submitted,
Scott Schwab
Kansas Secretary of State
Join us for Alzheimer’s Association walk
There’s no question about it; purple is my signature color, but I never thought purple would have important significance as a flower color until I lost my grandma to dementia.
This month, I will carry the purple Promise Garden Flower with others who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Some will carry the yellow flower because they are a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s.
Those present with Alzheimer’s will carry the blue flower. I have friends who will carry orange flowers as they support the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s. I get overwhelmed when I think that someday there will be a white flower for all those who survive Alzheimer’s disease.
On Oct. 15, I will join hundreds to walk for all those fighting this devastating battle, and we will walk at Manhattan City Park. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises money so the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families while advancing critical research toward treatment and prevention methods. I don’t want my family to experience another Alzheimer’s diagnosis in my lifetime. Join me. Register at alzwalkmanhattan.org.
Margaret Haden
2208 Seaton Ave.
