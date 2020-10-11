Editor's note: The following is a paid political letter.
Support Bollier if you want affordable healthcare for all
To the editor:
Because of COVID, the usual candidate debates/forums are not being held. A Wichita reporter recently interviewed the US Senate candidates.
Dr. Roger Marshall is adamant we are making great progress on the pandemic and that as far as a vaccine goes, we should talk to our own doctor. He repeated how important the doctor patient relationship is.
He appears not to support this doctor-patient relationship for other women’s medical issues. We know that he wants the government and the Supreme Court involved in other medical decisions. In advertisements, Marshall wrongly accuses Dr. Bollier of supporting late term abortions. Her statement on this was from a vote on “if a woman would have to carry a fetus with no sign of life to term." Not on just any termination of a pregnancy.
If you or your daughter had a high risk pregnancy with twins, and one twin was not thriving and all lives were at risk, why would the “government” have to be involved in that medical decision? Following Dr. Marshall’s previous doctor/patient statement, why can’t “selective reduction”, to save the one twin and the mother, be a decision for the mother, father, spiritual advisor, and the doctor to make?
The choice is clear: If you want medical coverage only for the privileged, and the Supreme Court involved in medical decisions, Dr. Marshall is your man. If you want affordable health care for all, and to make your own medical decisions, the answer is Dr. Bollier. Please vote.
Chris Huntsman,
Topeka
Sen. Hawk committed to working across the aisle
To the editor:
We need Senator Tom Hawk’s influence and civility.
1. Senator Hawk has the influence to help rebuild our local economy. Tom is the ranking member on the Senate Ways & Means committee and on the Governor’s COVID-19 Statewide Economic Recovery Task Force. This means he has pull to direct state funds to our small businesses and communities.
2. Senator Hawk is committed to working across the aisle in a respectful manner. I witnessed Senator Hawk in action during a “Civil Discourse meeting” in Topeka this past January. Senator Hawk played a leadership role in bringing moderate, liberal, and conservative legislators together to discuss how to collaborate and interact respectfully. In a time when the country seems so divided, we need more Senators like Tom Hawk. Vote for Tom Hawk!
Tim Steffensmeier,
721 Harris Ave.
Editorial was cheap shot at Trump's opponents
To the editor:
Your comment about the president’s “gleeful” opponents in your Friday (Oct. 2) editorial was a cheap shot. As demonstrated by Joe Biden, even those of us who oppose the policies and behavior of the president genuinely pray for his recovery from this deadly virus he has consistently downplayed and politicized.
This president has repeatedly called our electoral process illegitimate, and gone out of his way to divide the nation. During the first presidential debate, he consistently interrupted and broke the rules he’d agreed to follow. Since his COVID-19 diagnosis, he has continued to endanger others around him by his self-centered behavior. This is not normal politics, and to notice this is not partisanship, but observation.
Sincerely,
Gretchen T. Lewis
1229 Hudson Ave.
Barnett will fight for issues that matter
To the editor:
Kali Barnett is the right candidate, right now for the First Congressional District in Kansas.
She tirelessly fights for the issues that truly matter:
• Supporting family farmers
• Making healthcare affordable
• Expanding access to broadband
Creating support for teachers
These aren’t empty political promises. They’re an integral part of who Kali is—as a farmer’s daughter, teacher and proud Kansan. She has the real-life experience to make a real difference in the daily lives of those she’ll serve.
Why does this matter to me? Not only was I a classmate of her father and aunt, but Kali also reminds me of my mother, Kathryn Sughrue, who faithfully represented Dodge City in the Kansas House of Representatives from 1976 to 1991.
While I don’t live in Kansas anymore, I’ll always be invested in my home state. Our family maintains farm land in multiple western Kansas counties, and I give a leadership scholarship to an incoming freshmen at Kansas State University each year.
The future of Kansas starts with early voting October 14—and I support Kali. She’s an intelligent, articulate and dynamic person who brings new ideas, a fresh perspective and spirit of cooperation to Congress.
Margaret Sughrue Carlson Citron
(KSU class of 1965, MS 1966)
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Tom Hawk has proven himself
To the editor:
Tom Hawk has proven himself to be an admired public servant as a Kansas state senator. He knows the rules and the techniques necessary to get major bills passed for the betterment of the state. Experience of this type is critical. We need this quality especially in the Senate.
Please join me in this endeavor.
Roger P. Reitz, MD
1332 Sharingbrook
Hawk has served us well
To the editor:
I write to encourage the re-election of Tom Hawk as our senator from the 22nd District. He has served us well.
Tom has a deep understanding of our community and has demonstrated this through his consistent involvement and full support of community initiatives.
On a personal level I appreciate his generous support of the Manhattan Arts Center as one of the jewels of Manhattan, including his encouragement over 30 years ago when I started an experimental theater program for high school students. That program continues to this day and has benefited hundreds of students.
This is but one example of how Tom has helped his community become better.
Jim Hamilton,
120 Longview Drive