Buying coffee from local shops is better than buying from chains
I don’t know Wade Radina but I’ll wager this: buying your cuppa coffee at a locally owned java joint puts a greater portion of your spending in our local economy than spending in a corporate-owned chainstore like Starbucks. Let’s buy homebrew!
Dave Redmon
Sen. Moran should co-sponsor pandemic bill
Sen. Moran recently joined Senators Cassidy and Schatz’s bipartisan letter to bolster U.S. leadership in global vaccine distribution. This letter urges improved U.S. leadership in global vaccine access and strengthening health systems worldwide. I applaud his leadership on this but signing a letter does not answer the call to urgency in ending COVID-19 and preventing future pandemics.
Without reaching global herd immunity, we are at risk for emerging variants that might be deadlier than the delta variant. We would need new booster shots with emerging variants, and this pandemic cycle would never end. The International Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act of 2021 (S.2297) is a bipartisan bill in the senate that directs U.S. leadership in vaccinating at least 60% of the world by mid-2022. In addition, this bill also invests in strengthening health systems globally to prevent, monitor, and stop pandemics even before they occur. We need to take lessons learned from this pandemic to make sure that a COVID-sequel never happens again.
I urge Sen. Moran to take leadership in holding President Biden’s administration accountable by converting talking points from Cassidy-Schatz’s letter into actionable commitments by co-sponsoring the bipartisan S.2297.
Sincerely,
Pranav Savanur
Why are some K-State employees exempt from mandate?
This letter is in response to the article in the Oct. 23 issue of The Manhattan Mercury regarding the vaccine mandate for Kansas State University. The article indicated that “The vaccine requirement applies to all K-State faculty and staff even if they are fully remote workers, as well as graduate and undergraduate student employees.” Then the article goes on to describe a series of people who are exempted from this requirement, namely “Alumni Association, KSU Foundation, Student Union and most athletics employees… The new mandate also does not apply to members of KSU Student Governing Association.”
This information seems in direct conflict with the statement published in the Oct. 22 issue of The Mercury where university spokeswoman Michelle Geering said, “This mandate will impact anyone who gets a check from K-State.”
All of this continues the unbelievable mixed messaging coming from “the powers that be” — from President Biden’s administration and now from Kansas State University’s administration. Is the purpose of this latest vaccine mandate to truly protect the public or are we once again just playing politics? If the intent of this mandate is to protect the public, then (apart from legitimate health or religious exemptions), why are the Alumni Association, KSU Foundation, Student Union, and “most” athletics employees given a pass? My only guess is that it relates somehow to the funding source of their paychecks — that perhaps they really AREN’T paid directly by KSU funds. Who knows?? Once again, we are left to wonder. And then there is the absurdity of requiring people to be vaccinated “even if they are fully remote workers.” What?
The lack of consistency in the application of said “mandate” is illogical and maddening. Whether one agrees or disagrees with the mandate is not the issue here. This is a plea for logic and consistency in decision-making and clarity in communicating the resulting actions to the public. The lack of clear, consistent, and coherent communication is appalling.
Deborah Canter,
professor emerita,
Kansas State University
