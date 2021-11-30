Optimist tree lot continues 63-year tradition
To the editor:
The Manhattan Optimist Club is continuing its annual tradition of selling Christmas trees and holiday decorations. All proceeds benefit local area youth and community projects. These projects include Optimist Ball Park which is used practically year-round by Optimist supported fast pitch softball teams and the Optimist/Parks and Rec T-Ball program. Other youth activities supported by the funds generated from our Christmas tree sales include the Manhattan Wrestling Club, the Gold Orchestra, Pops Choir, Boys and Girls State, the Ogden Friendship House, K-5 Youth of the Month, MHS Student of the Month, Camp for Stars, Hoop Holler and Shoot, and the Early Expressions Kids Art Fair.
Please understand that when you buy a tree from the Optimist Tree Lot every last dime stays in the Manhattan community and is invested in these types of programs that benefit our young people. In a very real sense, if you have lived in Manhattan for an extended period of time you have somehow or another directly benefited from the funds raised at our Tree Lot.
In fact, this marks the 63rd year that the Tree Lot tradition has been a part of Manhattan’s Christmas season. Please experience it either for the first time, or once again, in 2021. We have a large selection of trees with several varieties of firs, including the very popular Fraser firs, and scotch pines from which to choose. We have an especially large number of very tall trees (9 feet and above). Our friendly, knowledgeable, and always optimistic volunteers will help you pick out a tree to remember.
They will also package your tree for easy transport and carry it to your vehicle.
In addition, we have everything you need to trim your tree including tree stands, ornaments and lights. If you do not need a tree and you would still like to contribute to our efforts, we have garland, wreaths, and door swags. We also carry outside ornamental lighting and replacement bulbs.
The Lot is located at Optimist Park. Take Seth Child to Amherst. Turn east on Amherst toward Little Apple Toyota-Honda and then go left to 317 Plymate Lane. Our regular hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays.
Please shop the Optimist Tree Lot this holiday season and help us to support positive activities for our local youth. Your satisfaction is absolutely guaranteed.
Bruce Bidwell, Jim Franke,
Optimist Tree Lot co-chairs
Revisiting Indian decision could help board correct 2018 flaw
To the editor:
The school board’s decision to re-visit the MHS Indian mascot issue yet again in 2022, while imperfect, at least gives the board an opportunity to correct the flaw in its 2018 judgments on the same issue.
In its 2018 decision, the school board called for creation of a class on native history and culture. What the school actually created was a sham; a fraction of a larger yet still limited and very general hagiographic class on minority groups to be offered during one designated week.
If we can agree on any point regarding this subject, it is that the serious academic teaching and the understanding of native history, culture and contemporary perspectives is virtually non-existent today.
For the vast majority of us, it has always been thus. Manhattan High School, having adopted the Indian in recognition of the role played by tribal members
in Kansas generally and at MHS in particular, is particularly positioned to become a leader in the advancement of the understanding of native issues, both contemporary and in their historical context.
I call on board members now to take the next logical step and fully embrace that opportunity. They cannot do so by erasing the Indian symbol. But they can do so by celebrating it via establishment of a legitimate, upper-level elective course devoted to understanding the history, culture and contemporary standing of the tribes the school elects to honor.
Such a step would make the term “Manhattan High Indians” meaningful in ways it has never been. I do not know who devised the slogan, “educate, not eradicate.” But it is one of the wisest, most thoughtful sayings I personally have ever seen embossed on a yard sign, and I hope the board acts within its spirit.
Bill Felber
3110 Gary Ave.