Editor's note: The following are paid political letters.
Fang: Commission opponents downplayed virus threat
To the editor:
As we see COVID cases surge across the country again, to the point where ICUs no longer have beds available and refrigerated body storage units are parked outside of hospitals, we must fight against pandemic fatigue and continue to mitigate the spread of COVID.
At the county level, our pandemic response is dangerously and terribly lacking in transparency. County commissioners have decided to reject the Governor’s mask mandate without even putting it on the agenda before their meeting even though the University of Kansas researchers said countywide mask mandates could prevent the dramatic expansion of COVID-19. Our county commissioners established arbitrary regulations on closing times for restaurants and bars without communicating with the very businesses and residents that would be impacted by these decisions. Worse yet, these decisions were not based on any kind of scientific nor evidence-based process.
Our county commissioners have consistently shown a blatant disregard for the voices of our community, and it’s time for that to change.
We are in the middle of a crisis in this country, and it’s not going away any time soon.
The rural counties in Kansas are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases. Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association, said that if we are going to fight the surge of coronavirus spread in rural Kansas, we have to “successfully communicate to rural communities that they are most at risk, they really need to be taking more precautions than the urban areas just to safeguard their health care system.” Meanwhile, my opponents Greg McKinley and Ross Wahl have both downplayed the threat of coronavirus in rural areas and opposed a county-wide mask mandate.
The lives and well-being of Riley County residents are at stake in this election. Data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment data show masks have reduced COVID cases in Kansas. According to Kansas Health Secretary Lee Norman, some counties followed the governor's mandate, while some opted to only recommend face masks. “What we've seen through this is that in the counties with no mask mandate there's no decrease in the number of cases per capita,” Norman said. “All the improvement in the case development comes from those counties wearing masks."
Regardless of the result on November 3, I will continue to push for a county-wide mask mandate until COVID is under control. If we do not control the pandemic, our local economy may never recover, our schools will not safely return to in-person schooling, and we will not revitalize our local businesses nor the people who rely on them. Having a mask mandate is the easiest solution and most cost-effective to help us get to the place where all hope to be.
I promise to follow the science and use an evidence-based approach to fighting the coronavirus. I promise to establish tenets of transparency in our local government and make sure every resident has a voice. The only way we are going to get through this is if we unite as Riley County residents and work together to make our community safe for everyone. Vote for Fanny Fang for a better Riley County before or on November 3.
Fanny Fang,
Candidate for Riley County Commission District 3
Cheryl Arthur will stand up for schools, families, communities
To the editor:
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically uprooted our society, and nowhere has that impact been felt harder than in our education system. School boards, administrators, teachers, and support staff are working their hardest to adapt to the unpredictable circumstances, but they can’t do it alone.
As a former para educator, I believe we need to send more individuals with education backgrounds to the state legislature in order to prepare for the difficult road ahead. That is why I’m supporting Cheryl Arthur for Kansas House District 67. As a former teacher and high school principal, Cheryl understands the challenges that teachers, administrators, and families are facing and will make sure that crucial staff like bus drivers, para educators, translators, custodians, and cafeteria workers aren’t left out of the conversation. Let’s send Cheryl Arthur to Topeka so she can stand up for our schools, our families, and our community.
Eric Fliter
1417 Leavenworth St.
Editor's note: The following is not a paid letter.
Plans for Eugene Field are concerning to its neighbors
To the editor:
My family has lived three doors west of Eugene Field School for more than 40 years. Our three daughters graduated from EF. We are delighted to see the school put to good use as we love to hear the voices of the children and teachers.
The plans to double the size of the school, parking lots and playground is concerning because of the water runoff issues into the surrounding neighborhoods. A heavy, prolonged downpour this past May overwhelmed the storm sewers in the east and north alleys next to Eugene Field along the 1700 blocks of Leavenworth and Fairview streets. Storm water from Sunset Avenue, the 1800 and 1900 blocks of Leavenworth, and part of Delaware Streets drain into these alleys.
We were astonished to see a swimming pool of water backed up in the EF parking lot behind the school. The attached photo was taken a night or two after the storm, but the high-water mark was a foot above the base of the school building.
We hope the expansion plans of the school address how more water runoff affects the surrounding neighborhoods. We would like to see these plans.
Sylvia Beeman and family,
1744 Leavenworth St.