USD 383 would benefit from race education panel
To the editor:
I am concerned about a recent letter in The Manhattan Mercury about race training, and I would like to make a suggestion.
I am white, but in the 1970s I ran a Black radio station in Omaha for two and a half years and was one of two whites on the staff. By no means did I become an expert on race relations during that short time span, but those years were an eye-opener that created the best learning experience of my life!
When I moved back to Manhattan as the news director at the former KSAC radio station at Kansas State University, I was responsible for a weekly 30-minute news magazine and did many programs using interviews with national experts on race relations. I also created a 15 minute weekly program centered on racial issues. In addition, I also taught two classes a semester at Kansas State until my retirement. When it seemed pertinent once in a while I brought issues of race into my classroom for my students to discuss.
Now to my suggestion. I think we need to set up a panel that answers only to the school board. A panel to deal, not only with race relations, but also the problem of how to teach race relations.
This panel should be primarily African American citizens, but should also include Native Americans, Asian Americans, and other non-white citizens. These ARE your experts on racial problems. Don’t get me wrong, the panel also needs Manhattan white citizens. I don’t really know how large to make this panel, but it cannot be so big as to be unwieldy.
The one thing I do know is the old adage: “Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it!” And we are already repeating it every day!
Richard Baker
3052 Conrow Drive
The school board can’t handle valid criticism
To the editor:
I’m a former MHS student, KSU grad and a mother of three. I’m also the granddaughter of Cuban immigrants who survived the Castro regime. Oh, and I almost forgot: I’m one of those pesky, “hysterical” people who dared to criticize the school board last night.
Given my family history, I’m pretty familiar with “equity and inclusion” rhetoric and where it tends to lead. That’s why I, like many people who attended the most recent meeting, am concerned about the board’s attempt to implement a critical race theory based resource. I’m also concerned about the lack of transparency and competency as I’ve engaged with some board members over this issue.
When I personally talked to a board member earlier this week, I first was assured that the curriculum was not critical race theory. The person I was speaking to said, “people are characterizing it that way, but that’s not what it is.” However, anyone who has read through the BetterLesson materials knows that’s exactly what it is.
It takes a “critical lens” to the subject of marginalized identities and makes wild, sweeping claims about the past and the present. The hallmark of critical race theory is that built into it is the assumption that anyone who challenges its claims is racist and privileged, so it effectively shuts down all dissent, no matter how valid. It cannot address marginalization without marginalizing, and it can’t address bias without creating harmful generalizations.
Many of the historical and cultural claims of CRT are not that hard to dismantle, which is why it needs to propped up and protected by such manipulative rhetoric. For this reason, CRT is a very useful political weapon, but it offers no value to those of who want to engage in nuanced, evidence-based conversations about socioeconomic issues, which hopefully describes all Manhattan educators and staff.
After our conversation went on for a while, the board member I was speaking to eventually conceded that the BetterLesson resource is indeed problematic and suggested that maybe the board just “wasn’t informed enough about critical race theory when they made the decision to purchase.”
Obviously, I’m glad some members have come to that conclusion now, but it’s hard not to think that it’s simply because they received some unwanted scrutiny, especially since as of May 5, they appeared to have had every intention of moving forward with BetterLesson or a similar training when the funds ($60,000+) become available to them. The only alternative possibility is that they really were not able to accurately identify this kind of harmful rhetoric when it was staring them in the face, and that shouldn’t bolster anyone’s confidence in the board’s ability to approach this subject.
That, and the fact that after repeatedly telling concerned attendees that they would not comment on the subject, the board members waited until everyone left before taking the time to disparage and dismiss those of us who spoke. Apparently, these are the people who want to teach others about cultural sensitivities and “inclusion” even though they themselves can’t seem to engage in a civil, honest dialogue. As the school board discovered this week (much to their annoyance), many people rightly reject the premises and conclusions of CRT, so it’s a poor use of their time and our funds to promote such a divisive worldview.
I hope that they will truly reconsider and pursue a non-political, historically accurate, and fact-based approach to the subjects of diversity and inclusion. Manhattan, our staff and students deserve better than what this board wants to give them. Let’s fix that.
Carmen Schober
2933 Amherst Ave.