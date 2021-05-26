There’s still time to fix commissioners’ mistake
To the editor:
Thanks to Mr. Borst for pointing out the back-door shenanigans of the Riley Co. officials (“Commission’s vote to destroy church building ‘disturbing,’” May 21 edition of The Mercury).
The video is damning, and I would think for some, embarrassing. A beautiful HISTORIC building was purchased for almost A MILLION DOLLARS. If we tear it down, we’ve spent a million dollars for a tiny lot on Poyntz. If these people don’t know the first thing about purchasing real estate, they don’t rate that responsibility. This is malfeasance.
It doesn’t really matter whether it’s deliberate or accidental. They should not be in charge of these transactions. They don’t know what they’re doing.
Since we’ve already purchased it, though, we can’t rectify that mistake. But it’s still standing. It’s not to late. So, how about we put it to a vote, what to do with that historic building? We vote on other spending projects, let’s vote on that. Please.
Also, to those irate citizens who wrote in, up in arms about the “critical race theory” promotion these days...
Right after I moved to Virginia, my first-grade daughter came home to inform me that she had LJK Day off from school. “You mean MLK Day..” No..Guess what? When the federal mandate came out for an MLK Day, the Virginia legislature decided that the only way THEIR State would celebrate Martin Luther King was to pass a law declaring that it was also to be a day of honor for Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson... LJK Day.
The point is, the pendulum swings. If you find this current education directive to be too far left for you, you must realize that we’ve lived our entire lives with the pendulum pegged out on the other side... and no one was writing letters to the newspaper about it. Why are you now?
Turn off the TV. Try to go a whole day. Get up in the morning and go to bed that night without ever hearing some paid gasbag telling you what you’re angry about.
Randall Baughman,
Leawood
Thanks to tax
assistance program volunteers
To the editor:
The Riley County K-State Research and Extension office would like to thank the following volunteers for their service to the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program! In this 16th year, the VITA center filed a record 690 federal and state tax returns.
Sue Simmons was my co-site coordinator, and she does an unbelievable job! Our volunteers this year were Roger Ruggels, Shauntia Shorter, Danica Phan, Dinh Race, Sarah Desmet, Lindi Hight, and Barb Poresky. Sharon Bairow-Riffey, our office professional, handled many of the appointments by phone. There was a total of 764.5 hours of time spent by preparers alone!
This free program is sponsored by the IRS, but Riley County K-State Research and Extension is the cooperating agency that administrates the program.
It is targeted for low- to moderate-income taxpayers (those who make less than $ 57,000), with the average adjusted gross income being $23,210. The savings to clients amounted to $138,000 in tax preparation fees, and the refund total was $1,127,318 for an average refund of over $1,600! The tax deadline was extended to May 17 this year, which lengthened our involvement and time commitment to the program.
Thanks also to the Manhattan Public Library and their very helpful staff for providing the space and the equipment for preparing taxes. Konza United Way and the Caroline Peine Charitable Foundation also deserve credit for partial funding of the program through grant dollars.
Sincerely,
Gary Fike,
Riley County
Extension director
Biden’s Keystone
Pipeline sanctions
resulted in negative
outcomes for America
To the editor:
In the first few days in office, Biden sanctioned the Keystone Pipeline and rescinded the right to frack on federally owned land, resulting in three very negative outcomes for America. It eliminated thousands of well-paying jobs, destroyed the economies of Wyoming and North Dakota and made us once again dependent on foreign oil.
Now, in a seemingly complete reversal of philosophy, he has waived sanctions on a Russian gas pipeline company. Why? This and so many other ridiculous decisions the liberals have made or supported in the last few months (open border, counter culture, defund the police, the Equality Act; just to name a few) lead me to believe that the Democrats are deliberately trying to destroy America.
I would recommend impeaching Biden immediately, but it would do no good. Biden and Harris are figureheads controlled by wealthy liberals such as Obama and Soros and this lunacy would continue no matter what Democrat held office
The Democrats are moving toward socialism or communism at warp speed. The only way we can stop them is to support the Convention of States promoting political reform or vote as many Democrats out of Congress as we possibly can in 2022.
Don McCullough,
1604 Denholm
Proposed NHA would erode states’ rights
To the editor:
President Joe Biden recently issued an executive order with the goal of “conserving at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.” Here’s another way to phrase that policy: Biden wants the federal government to control more land. Washington already directs the use of 28 percent of all land in America, but that’s not enough. Just like all government programs, federal land control starts out innocently enough — until it grows bigger and entangles itself into more areas of your life.
The National Heritage Area (NHA) designation is granted to areas of land that meet certain criteria for historical value and could foster increased awareness, tourism, and preservation. This designation is through the National Park Service (NPS), and as of right now, the NPS has 55 NHA designations in 34 states. My home is in a current NHA, and I recently learned that this area is being considered for another, overlapping NHA called the Kansas Nebraska NHA. This parcel of land encompasses nearly 50 counties in both states.
Although these areas are set to protect areas of cultural importance, the NHA designation grants the federal government jurisdiction over a local community to regulate all kinds of new things. NHA management plans are approved by the Secretary of Interior, and as a federal action, National Environmental Policy Act applies. The federal government takes over things like land use, architecture design changes, water use, environmental impact, public use trails, and farming and ranching restriction.
Liberty-minded Americans will notice that the Constitution allows for none of this. The state-ratified U.S. Constitution enumerates certain limited federal powers — and federal land takeovers aren’t among them. The federal government was granted the power to own and control land in a very limited capacity through the Constitution, including establishing post offices, post roads, military installations, a maximum of ten square miles for the District of Columbia, and ports of entry.
Biden’s executive orders and designations like the NHA destroy the rights of states to manage their own territories.
Montana just passed HB 554 that requires their state sign off on any new NHA proposals, and I think this is a real good step, but is that enough?
Federal land use is important and needs to be discussed by the creators of the federal government: the states. They’ve been cut out of the equation, and it’s time to put the states back in charge and help save this nation.
Sincerely,
David Scneider
814 Oakbrook Place