Commission’s vote to destroy church building ‘disturbing’
The Riley County Commission’s sudden non-agenda vote to destroy the former First Christian Church building was ill-informed, premature and a disturbing example of democratic process failure. Prior to the May 10 budget hearing meeting, knowledgeable citizens provided commissioners several important reasons to obtain facts before making such a destructive and irreversible decision. During the meeting, the county’s highly qualified space planning consultants further identified compelling and enlightening reasons to update their 2012 report and take a new look at the building -all for a minimal cost. Apparently, the encouragements to gather facts threatened a shared desire of two commissioners and the county clerk to demolish the building -as immediately following the consultant’s guidance, the three men engaged in a speculative conversation supporting demolition and ignored the third commissioner’s desire to hold a public hearing. The unscheduled demolition discussion concluded during the noon hour with the shocking vote to demolish — perhaps privately planned and/or because it had become obvious the men’s self-counseled demolition argument had been turned on its ear. I urge citizens to view the meeting via You-Tube. Although slightly garbled, you will better understand the consultant’s insightful and perceptive planning recommendations (starting at 2:34) and the ensuing behavior by some of our elected leaders — including our county clerk, who appears to have taken on the unofficial role of county administrator.
Sincerely,
Mel Borst
1918 Humboldt St.
Concerns about race training program are valid
This issue was brought to me by a teacher within the district. This teacher was concerned about the board approving critical race theory training. I know what you passed on April 21 was referred to as Culturally Responsive Teaching and Learning and due to funding issues that initiative is not going forward currently. However, there is concern in the community that this type of training was approved and could be approved again in the future.
The teacher referred to this training as critical race theory training. After reviewing the meeting memo, the BetterLessons website and sample webinar, I must agree with the teacher’s assessment. The materials included references to the common themes of CRT: systemic racism, white privilege, micro-aggressions, co-conspirators, equity defined as equal outcomes, the United States being a country founded on stolen land without historical context provided.
The website reading list includes books such as “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo and “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi.
DiAngelo’s idea of “racism” separates all white people into just two categories: racists who admit it and racists who will not admit it. “Racists” and “racists.” This second group, she diagnoses, suffers from “white fragility”.
According to Kendi: “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”
This type of training based on stereotyping and grievance has led to discord, lawsuits and legislation in school districts, universities, companies, and government agencies throughout the county.
The other issue is the lack of a full cost impact analysis and lack of metrics to measure success. The cost of the contract is $60K+ but what about the cost of all the teachers’, administrators’, and students’ time. What are the metrics for success? Is it higher test scores or identical scores for students when categorized into racial groups? Is there a track record of such success for this training?
According to research from Harvard Business Review this type of training does not work and reinforces racial bias. The research showed when people divide into categories to illustrate the idea of diversity, it reinforces the idea of the categories. People are not prejudiced against real people; they are prejudiced against categories. Categories are dehumanizing. Categories increase people’s prejudice.
Others and I are not opposed to DEI or cultural training. However, we do not want training based on stereotyping, grievance, and despair leading to group learned helplessness but instead want training based on humanizing, gratitude, and optimism leading to confident and productive individuals. Training based on MLK’s teaching of judging people by the content of the character and not the color of their skin sounds perfect.
John Matta
1213 Greystone Place
Manhattan needs better bike trails
If a town or city wants to grow and prosper and provide a good quality of life for its citizens, then it must compete with other cities aiming to achieve these same goals. Competing includes attracting tourism and new businesses, and one of the best means to do this is to offer good bicycle trails — recreational and commuting — in and around town.
Smart cities around America have found that good bike infrastructure is not just good for business and quality of life, but bike trails also provide an excellent return on a reasonable outlay of tax payers’ dollars. Bike trails are simply a darn good investment.
Manhattan’s Green Apple Bikes and LINK scooters are excellent contributions. And the Linear Trail, though short and incomplete, provides a pretty good recreational trail.
But Manhattan fails in providing good bike routes around town. Signs touting Manhattan as “Bike Friendly” are misleading. Simply painting bike logos on a busy street and calling it a bike route is an inadequate and dangerous solution. Can we expect our 12-year-olds to use these routes to safely get to school?
Manhattan needs to dedicate tax dollars to non-vehicular bike routes that are dedicated for bike use only. Where dedicated bike routs are not feasible, existing sidewalks can be widened and modified to provide separate and safe bike lanes alongside traffic.
In the next few years, Manhattan has an opportunity to attract many new residents with the arrival of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility and the related businesses and research facilities coming with it. Now is the time for the city planners to take steps to provide the bicycle infrastructure that will help attract these businesses and their good paying jobs. Quality bike infrastructure will be an important factor in whether or not these people and good jobs will come here.
Other cities are far ahead of Manhattan in recreational and commuting bike infrastructure. City planners, don’t blow this opportunity. Citizens, do your part and help make this happen.
Ned Gatewood
2921 Tatarrax Drive
Human rights board seeks feedback
The Human Rights and Services Board (HRSB) wants to be the most effective advisory board that we can be, so we would like to share who we are and what we do, as well as our request to the citizens of Manhattan.
Comprised of seven community members, the HRSB’s primary purpose is to receive and consider questions or proposals which in and of themselves do not constitute formal complaints of unlawful discrimination but are related issues, and recommend non-discrimination, equal opportunity and civil rights policies, procedures and programs to the governing body (City Commission). Those recommendations should be intended to protect against discrimination; promote the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of the city; and/or create a welcoming, diverse community.
To meet our board’s primary purpose effectively, we need to understand the human rights concerns and opportunities present in our Manhattan community members, so we are asking the citizens of Manhattan to contact us and give feedback to ensure our recommendations align with the issues our community is facing related to human rights.
If you have any questions, concerns, comments or would like to provide the feedback mentioned above, please contact our staff liaisons, Robyn Dreher or BJ Thompson, via email at HR@cityofmhk.com or call them at (785) 587-2443.
In addition, upcoming meeting agendas are available at https://cityofmhk.com/473/Human-Rights-and-Services-Board, and written public comment on agenda items can be submitted to the staff liaisons by the date stipulated on those agendas.
Annie Cook,
Human Rights
and Services Board
Will commission use consultant for 2nd stimulus?
When the first stimulus bill was passed, the Riley County Commission hired a consulting firm to offer them guidelines for the allocation of funds. Is there a report from the firm and could you please publish it? Do the same guidelines remain in place for the second stimulus bill?
Marcia Schuley
314 Valley Drive