Local volunteers made prom event a success
As a staff who has worked for Twin Valley Developmental Services, Inc. for over 25 years, I witnessed a large number of our consumers being the most excited I have ever seen them as they got ready to attend the prom
last Saturday at Manhattan Christian College. For some, and probably the majority of those attending, this was their first prom. Putting on formal wear, getting their hair and nails done, putting on makeup and receiving a corsage or boutonniere was so special for each of them. They are still talking about what a wonderful time they had. Of course we know this would not be possible without the cooperation and financial support from 15 local churches and businesses plus the K-State cheerleaders, football team members and Willie. I’m sure there were others involved of which I am not aware, but I want you to know how very much we all appreciate those who made “An Evening With the Stars” so very special.
Margaret Blaske
Blue Rapids
Calling prospective board members ‘unfit’ could harm their reputation
Fellow Manhattan residents: Imagine you are applying for your dream job. It’s the career you always wanted at the company you’ve always wanted to work for. And your potential future employer does a routine background check, as they always do, and finds a very curious and striking thing: a formal Manhattan City Commission resolution declaring you, by name, to be “unqualified... or not fit to hold the office or position of board member” on a Manhattan city board, with zero explanation or reasoning given for that determination.
Do you still think you’re going to get the job?
It may seem far fetched but that is now reality for two of our fellow city residents. On May 17, the city commission did such a thing, declaring Annie Cook and Thomas Hanson unfit for office. Their crime? Simply volunteering to serve on a city board and discharging their duties faithfully. But now they have a stain on their name in the public record that will follow them the rest of their lives. They are sacrifices to the political gods thanks to our three cowardly commissioners: Matta, Butler, and Hatesohl.
So next time you think about volunteering on a city board or even casually getting involved in city politics, you better be prepared to be publicly pilloried in a way never before seen in our community.
Carl Crowder
510 Augusta Way
End of child tax credit has put 3 million kids back into poverty
Kansas has committed to take the necessary steps to end child poverty. In 2021, the expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) helped millions of families pay the bills and cut child poverty nearly in half.
Sadly, the CTC monthly payments have ended, and over 3 million children have fallen back below the poverty line. With inflation increasing and the effects of COVID-19 still weighing on Americans, these CTC payments are needed more than ever.
The 2021 CTC expansion is the most significant investment in reducing child poverty in a generation. After the monthly payments started in July 2021, nearly 4 million children were kept from poverty each month. Families used their CTC payments to buy food, pay the rent, and cover utilities. Each of these allowed families to continue to support their children even through economic hardships. Kansas has taken steps to combat child poverty, but Kansas still ranks 23rd in child poverty rates. This is unacceptable, while Congress has rejected efforts to continue the monthly CTC payments as inflation is creating greater hardship for families.
Congress must extend the expanded CTC with permanent full refundability for all low-income families and the monthly payment option in order to lower child poverty rates in Kansas and all over the country. I call on Senators Marshall and Moran to support the implementation of CTC to show support for Kansans.
Marta Richenburg
1122 Bluemont Ave.