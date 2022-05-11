Overturning Roe
v. Wade would result in greater suffering
As people of faith and conscience, we support the right to safe, legal abortion. We stand united with many religious and secular groups in this conviction. We, members of the Social Action Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Manhattan, are stating this as a response to the leak from the Supreme Court that suggests Roe v. Wade may be overturned.
Our Unitarian Universalist belief in justice, equity and compassion in human relations guides our convictions. Overturning Roe v. Wade would result in greater suffering and injustice for all, especially for our most vulnerable citizens.
Having an abortion is not an easy or simple decision, but we believe that every person has a right to control of their own body. We hope the court will continue to allow each person to decide for themselves if, and when they have children.
You can find the Unitarian Universalist statement of conscience on reproductive justice at
Katherine Swenson
chair of the Social Action Committee of UUFM
481 Zeandale Road
Make plans to participate in the 9th Taste of the ‘Ville
As the ninth annual Taste of the ‘Ville is fast approaching, we would like to take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude to all the restaurants that have partnered with us to raise money and awareness for women’s education.
Without their generosity and support, we could not organize such a lively and savory event for the Manhattan community.
P.E.O. Chapter IL donates the majority of the proceeds to women’s educational projects (found at www.peointernational.org) and has awarded local scholarships to college-bound high school seniors.
During this year’s Taste of the ‘Ville, 22 restaurants will provide samples to each ticket holder from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 4. Look for the green signs in Aggieville to see all of the participating restaurants.
We would like to thank the Aggieville Business Association (1125 Poyntz) for kindly agreeing to sell tickets ($20) for the event and also to Dillons West for allowing us to sell tickets at that location on May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m.
TOV Committee
Marilyn Kilgore,
Betsy Barrett,
and Phyllis Allerheiligen
2409 Hillview Drive
Celebrate mothers, who chose life
Mother’s Day has passed. I hope you expressed your love to your mother and wished her a very happy Mother’s Day. Remember, Mother’s Day is exceptionally special to mothers as they get to recognize your love and appreciation.
I realize that there were many pro-life and pro-choice demonstrations across the country on Mother’s Day. A day when we should be celebrating the love of our mothers and be especially thankful she chose pro-life.
Donald Hollia
3505 Musil Drive