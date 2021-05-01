Manhattan CVB marks tourism week
To the editor:
Join us May 2-8 as we celebrate National Travel & Tourism Week. Be sure to visit your favorite shop, restaurant, attraction, gas station and lodging offerings to say “thank you” for making Manhattan a visitor destination.
The power of travel is evident in Manhattan and Kansas. Tourism in our community has a direct economic impact through visitor purchases, lodging, food, and entertainment. Indirectly, tourism affects our community by having a strong support supply chain, taxes collected, and wages paid. The benefits of tourism make our community even more attractive by employing workers, who have housing here, pay local taxes and purchase local goods.
According to the 2019 study conducted by Tourism Economics, visitors spent $174 Million in Riley County, generating $16.7 million in state and local taxes. Tourism supports 2,443 jobs in Riley County. That is one in every eight jobs! Manhattan has experienced steady growth of spending since 2015 with an increase of 10%. Dining captures 31 percent of visitors spend. Manhattan has also seen an increase in recreation spending over the past five years by 3.8%. On average, Manhattan visitors spend $311 per day, per visit as we welcome nearly 400,000 visitors annually to The Little Apple.
Travel and Tourism came to a screeching halt in 2020 causing the tourism economic engine to slow. With careful planning and support, we see 2021 being the year of rebuilding and making Manhattan again the visitor’s destination of choice.
Tourism is indeed a pillar that will again be strong in our future. As people continue to get vaccinated, the desire to meet, travel, and experience Manhattan and Kansas and beyond is strong!
Manhattan is the Gateway to the Flint Hills. Visitors find many things to enjoy here. The Flint Hills Discovery Center, zip-lining, our hiking and biking trails, golf, competitive sports, our water parks and pools, Sunset Zoo and our many offerings of Kansas State University.
Manhattan presents unique and memorable dining offerings complete with scenic views to enjoy a local brew, a glass of wine or savor a tasty coffee.
Our unique shops across the city range from home décor to boutique dress shops, art galleries to floral shops which provide the visitor plenty to choose. You can always find purple in Manhattan. Wildcat memorabilia abound at our shopping venues, from Manhattan Town Center to Westloop to Seth Child Commons, as well as Kansas’ oldest shopping district of its kind, Aggieville!
Visitors make a difference for our Manhattan community. As we come back to life, greet our visitors warmly as they are the power of travel.
Yours in tourism,
Karen Hibbard,
vice president
Manhattan Convention & Visitors Bureau
Kristi Noem out of line in criticizing Kelly
To the editor:
How did Gov. Kristi Noem have the audacity to call Kansas Gov.Laura Kelly the names she did after Noem “ran” a COVID pandemic response in South Dakota so badly? How about the death rate, Governor? How about the debacles at Sturgis and elsewhere, Governor? How about the infection rate, Governor? How about caring more about profits than people’s lives, Governor?
I’m glad I live in a state that has a governor who follows the science and medical advice, who cares about infections and deaths like they were in her own family, who cuts through the Trump political rhetoric to rely on the facts and best interests of the Sunflower State and has kept our mortality and hospital occupancy rates much lower than Gov. Noem’s state.
Gov. Kelly is not a mouthpiece for anyone and makes good decisions, notwithstanding the leadership of the Republican-controlled Legislature.
And, granted, she has vetoed eight bills so far in 1 1/2 years of her first term — good riddance for bad bills. Here is a matter of fact: Gov. John Carlin vetoed 143 bills in eight years and never was overridden (not once) by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
William L. (Bill) Muir
2040 Shirley Lane
Film reminds us to have compassion for other species
To the editor:
Last night’s Oscar for best documentary went to Netflix’s trailblazing documentary My Octopus Teacher. The documentary chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal – an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Most of us treasure our “pets” — dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.
Yet, we torment, kill, and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence, and ability to suffer. Then, we condemn Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.
We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the Moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes, and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.
Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.
Sincerely,
Mike Martell
1200 Pomeroy St. No. 3
The time is now for health freedom
To the editor:
Kansans need to speak out and demand that our legislators preserve our constitutional freedoms. We are nearing the end of the 2021 legislative session with not a single extra provision to protect our liberties in regards to these experimental vaccines and vaccine passports.
No one wants to be forced to receive an experiment so that they can travel, get a driver’s license, or hold a job. It is up to the state to uphold our constitutional right to make this choice for ourselves.
An extra layer of liberty is needed now!
Other states are passing legislation to ban vaccine passports. Why isn’t Kansas?
If the legislature cares for the people of Kansas, they will get behind a bill which protects us from human experimentation and the abuse of power which is being heavily dished out by the unelected, liability-free public health industry.
Our freedom to say no must be preserved!
Take action today!
Contact your Kansas legislators! Tell them you want legislation passed NOW to ban all use of vaccine passports. Tell them to uphold our constitutional freedom of choice to make personal medical decisions and to live our daily lives.
Respectfully,
Kansans for Health Freedom, Topeka