New Jersey Wildcat fan has some clichés for readers
I am a New Jersey native who lives in New Hampshire who is a fan of the Kansas State Wildcats. An English teacher for years, I tell my students to avoid cliches. Except when you just can’t. Here goes:
First cliché alert: city nicknames.
“What did the Big Apple say to the Little Apple?”
“What?”
“Welcome to Madison Square Garden!”
The Big Apple hosts The Little Apple Wildcats for the Sweet 16. Did someone say “sweet”? As in, the sweet and dry vermouth in a Perfect Manhattan (different from a regular Manhattan)? K-State is Manhattan-ready.
Second cliché alert: Dorothy and Toto
“Toto, ‘I’ll take Manhattan . . . and turn it into an isle of joy.’ “
“Dorothy, are you quoting Rodgers and Hart again?”
“You know I am, Toto. And, may I add, K-State fans, too. Go, Wildcats!”
Sorry about the dry humor. I had to. Blame the vermouth. Sorry about the cliche, too. I’m so psyched for K-State that I couldn’t resist channeling my inner Dorothy and Toto.
And to be fair, I feel your pain about cliches, because we New Jerseyians have suffered the ignominy of being defined by the “What exit?” joke from that Saturday Night Live skit for 40+ years. Thanks, Joe Piscopo.
So if the Wizard reference galls you, you can gall me right back and ask, “What exit?” elegantly pronounced “egg-zit.” (GSP #163. Paramus).
Let’s not forget the Princeton Tigers (NJTP Exit #9). Their Sweet 16 is in Kentucky, aka, The Land the K-State Wildcats Just Conquered.
Here’s rooting for a Perfect Manhattan weekend. In the words of Jean-Paul Sartre: “No Exit.”
Your fan,
Mary O’Connor
Hampton Falls, NH
Weigel remembers 1964 men’s basketball team
Greetings from Manhappiness!
Last’s nights win over Michigan State to reach the elite Eight was one of the most exciting and thrilling games I’ve watched during my lifetime. I reworked the lyrics to Frank Sinatra’s big Hit New York-New York song in honor of coach Tang and his team. Here’s the intro: Dot-dot doddy-a dot….begin.
Start spreading the news, Tang’s leaving today, he wants to be a part of it, New York, New York, his basketball team, is longing to stray, right through the heart of it, New York, New York, they want to wake up in a city that never sleeps, and find they’re king of the hill, top of the heap, their basketball shoes, are melting away, they’ve made a brand new start of it, in old New York, they now have made it there, they can make it anywhere, It’s up to them K-State-K-State.
I’ve been waiting 59 years for this moment to play out when K-State takes on Florida Atlantic tomorrow at 5:09 pm central time at Madison Square Garden. It’s been 59 long years since our K-State men’s basketball team has been to a final four event.
Our 1964 K-State Final Four team was recognized in Bramlage Coliseum for our 50-year reunion on January 18, 2014, at half time during the home game against West Virginia. Following the game, team members and their families gathered at my house for our own celebration. Attached is a story about these memories in a blog I wrote on February 9, 2014.
Let’s hope Coach Tang and the Gang can overcome this 59-year obstacle that stands in our way and make history for the K-State nation with a win over Florida Atlantic. I believe it will happen.
Larry Weigel,
