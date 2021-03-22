Hawk should have voted for bill about transgender people in sports
To the editor:
Last week the Kansas Senate debated and passed SB 208, the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. To me voting for this is a “no-brainer.” Yet my senator, Tom Hawk, and nine more, chose to vote against it.
Do these folks not have any daughters, granddaughters, girlfriends, what? This short four-page bill assures that biological male athletes will not be allowed to compete against female athletes in Kansas.
This will be an issue very soon it seems, as our Democrat-controlled U.S. House and Senate are considering the Equality Act. Kansas must be prepared to protect our lady athletes from this horrific federal legislation.
There were five other senators present who abstained. These were Doll, Haley, Longbine, McGinn and Pittman. I’m very disturbed that these folks refused to step up to the plate and make a statement that would prevent young males from competing in female sports.
SB 208 is a slam dunk law to guarantee our lady athletes a level playing field. I’m really disappointed in Tom Hawk’s nay vote.
Kathy Martin
Clay Center
Help Kansas fund ‘988,’ the number for suicide prevention
To the editor:
In 2020, advocates across the country urged Congress to pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act. That historic legislation made 988 the future phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and paved the way for each state to fund 988 the same way as 911.
With the introduction of House Bill 2281 in the state legislature this session, Kansas now has an opportunity to do just that.
HB 2281 will ensure that Kansas has a robust crisis response infrastructure in place and local call centers are adequately staffed and resourced before the new 988 number goes fully live in July 2022 (until then, please continue to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the Lifeline). There is no time to waste. Crisis call volume is projected to increase significantly in the coming months as residents continue to face stressors related to the pandemic and as public messaging campaigns get underway to promote 988 as the future number for the Lifeline.
I support funding to implement the 988 mental health emergency number because I lost my 29-year-old son to suicide in 2010, and I believe that both he and I would have accessed the hotline for support and guidance.
We all have a role to play in preventing suicide. Please join me in reaching out to your own state Representative to urge their support for HB 2281.
We must also continue to help each other now and after the pandemic by learning the warning signs for suicide (afsp.org/signs), how to have a #RealConvo about mental health (afsp.org/realconvo), and how to help someone who is struggling (afsp.org/get-help).
Sincerely,
Beth Pannbacker
1204 Meadowlark Circle
Please support Alzheimer’s research by supporting walk
To the editor:
The Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report was released earlier this month and illustrates that the burden of Alzheimer’s in our country and state is continuing to grow.
My family struggled greatly with the devastation of Alzheimer’s disease as we lost both my grandmother in 1980 and my father in 2002. Sadly, an estimated 6.2 million Americans age 65 and older have Alzheimer’s dementia, including 55,000 in Kansas.
Many family and friends, just like my family did, are serving as Alzheimer’s caregivers including 85,000 in Kansas providing a total of 95 million hours of unpaid care valued at $1.396 billion.
The costs are unsustainable.
For the fifth consecutive year the cost of caring for individuals with Alzheimer’s is surpassing a quarter of a trillion dollars.
I joined the Manhattan Walk to End Alzheimer’s three years ago in my grandmother’s and father’s honor to raise money and help other families who need support and resources. Research is getting so close to finding better treatments and even a cure.
Please mark your calendars for Oct. 23 when we will have our Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Manhattan, MHK Alz Walk. I encourage you to support research for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Learn more at alz.org.
KelLee Parr,
MHK Alz Walk