The North American Society for Sports History announced that Coach Bill Snyder’s book “Bill Snyder: My football life and the rest of the story” has been nomiated to receive the book of the year award. The five members of the nomination committee will vote for the winner of this prestigious award shortly before the society’s annual meeting on Memorial Day.
I personally feel he merits receiving this award. Sincer there are several other candidates in the running for this award, I strongly encourage all Catbackers to send a letter recommending Snyder’s book. Mail your letter to the committee chair, Dr. Kevin Witherspoon. His address is 211 Redmont Court, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
There are some Catbackers who may be unaware of his book. You can obtain a copy at your local bookstore and many other stores that sell books. It’s even sold on the Internet. Or you can buy a copy from the book’s publisher, Triumph Books, at 312-337-0747.
Guy Coffee
Is Putin killing Russians?
Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Ukrainians aren’t Ukrainians but are Russians. So now he has ordered the Russian military to kill Russians. To you is this a sign of a sound mind?
Leo Schell
Cheer for agriculture producers
It’s that time of year again…for cheering and partying! I’m not talking about March Madness, though many of you will enjoy that. March is National Agriculture Month with March 22 being National Ag Day! It comes around every year, but sometimes the shout outs for American farmers and other ag workers get a bit drowned out by basketball fans and other March festivities.
Are you eating anything while you watch sport games on TV? Are there meats and veggies topping your pizza, or patties and hotdogs inside your buns? Even the basketballs that you see being passed and dribbled around the court during March Madness are made from leather cowhide.
Officially, this is what March 22 is about: “A time when producers, ag associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America gather to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture.”
Our region is filled with fertile farmland tended by souls with a passion to turn fallow fields into lush crops. Whether the grain goes for byproducts such as oils, lotions or fuels or whether you salt and roast your soybeans right out of a field, every meal is attributable in some way to farmers. Every. Meal. In the American playbook, they should be considered a champion team!
Mary Mertz, president
Riley County Farm Bureau