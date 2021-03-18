St. Patrick’s Day events a success
To the editor:
Aggieville’s 43rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Race and Parade was a clear success on dreary day. After having to cancel one year ago, we were excited to host this great event. I just want to say how much we appreciate the support of the locals and our guests. The parade was bigger than it has been in the last few years, but the crowd size was a bit down, but most of that could be chalked up to weather. Everyone who attended had a great time.
Thanks to all the parade entrants, Patty Karr from Flint Hills Volunteers Center, and especially the K-State football players. Coach Joe Hall is a leader and his guys were a pleasure to work with. Also thanks to Eagle Broadcasting, Briggs Auto Group, and the Riley County Police Department. We look forward to many other great events in Aggieville. Please join us.
Dennis Cook, Aggieville Business Association director
Kansan was first Cabinet member of color
To the editor:
Debra Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, was recently confirmed as Secretary of the Interior. In doing so, she is making history as the first Native American Indian to be Interior Secretary. This is a remarkable achievement, but it is not correct for the national media to report that she is the first indigenous person to serve in a President’s Cabinet. (It is correct that she is the first indigenous person to be a cabinet secretary.)
That distinction is held by Republican Charles Curtis of the Kaw Nation of Kansas, who served as vice president in 1929-1933 and was in the Cabinet of President Hoover. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, Curtis is also the first person of color to serve as vice president, preceding Kamala Harris by 88 years. Let’s recognize these remarkable women, but let us also recognize the groundbreaking history of nearly a century ago when a native Kansan and Native American was first to break these barriers.
Ron Wilson
Thanks to those who helped with lawn clinic
To the editor:
The annual Youth Lawn Mowing Clinic was held on March 8 at Pottorf Hall in CICO Park. This is a cooperative event put on annually by KSU Riley County Extension and the Manhattan Optimist Club.
The clinic’s purpose is to provide information to young girls and boys in grades 4-6 who may be considering starting a lawn-mowing business. This year, 12 boys and girls attended.
We would like to thank Master Gardener Mary Ann Butler and John Jobe for their assistance with the clinic. Optimist members helping with the clinic were Jim Blanton, Steve Boeckman, Mike Fincham, Jim Franke, Steve Havenstein, Greg McCune, Dan Oneil, and Bruce Spellman.
Pancakes for Pawnee
a super success
To the editor:
On February 16 Pawnee Mental Health hosted the third annual Pancakes for Pawnee. With curbside pickup or delivery only due to COVID-19, we were concerned that this year’s event might not live up to the previous years. Were we ever wrong! Sponsors, ticket buyers, and volunteers galore helped to make the event a super-size success.
We are especially grateful to our lead sponsors: Early Edition, UMB, Shilling Construction, BHS Construction, Burnett Automotive, Midwest Concrete Materials, and Endacott Lighting for helping to make this event possible. Please go to pawnee.org for a complete list of those who supported this amazing event.
Proceeds from this event help to support Pawnee Mental Health’s work with children, youth and adults who are experiencing the challenges of mental illness. Last year we served almost 7,000 individuals in our 10-county area. Mark your calendars for March 1, 2022 for the fourth annual Pancakes for Pawnee!
Robbin Cole,
executive director,
Pawnee Mental
Health Services